Patrick Mahomes on New OT Rule: Just Win, Baby, No Matter How Long It Takes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is aware of the NFL’s new overtime rules, and evidently, he thinks it’s neither here nor there.

“Your job is to find a way to win the game, no matter how long it takes,” Mahomes told Yahoo Finance.

As relayed by OutKick’s Meg Turner, the NFL passed a new rule that will allow both teams to possess the ball during OT. Previously, if the team with the ball first scored a touchdown in overtime, that was it — game over.

Of course, Mahomes knows all about overtime. His Chiefs stunned the Buffalo Bills in the AFC playoffs this past season by getting the ball first in OT of the divisional round game. They scored a TD and moved on. They then lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

Per the New York Times, there have been 12 overtime playoff games since 2010, and the team that had the ball first won 10 of them. The new rule is likely to make things a little more fair.

“I’m sure there’ll be moments where you feel like it’s a good decision,” Mahomes said. “But then there will be moments when you score that touchdown first and you feel like it’s a bad one. So you just go out there and play and try to win the game whatever way.”