NFL Overtime Rule Change Approved By Owners, Ensures Both Teams Get A Possession In Postseason Play

NFL owners have passed a proposal that guarantees both teams get a possession in overtime during postseason play.

A few weeks ago, the Tennessee Titans, the Indianapolis Colts, and the Philadelphia Eagles each submitted a proposal to modify the NFL’s current overtime rules.

In the 2022 Playing Rule Changes and Resolution Proposals, the Colts and Eagles proposed both teams get an opportunity to have the ball in overtime.

NFL owners approved a modified overtime rule for postseason only, ensuring both teams get a possession, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 29, 2022

The Titans, on the other hand, proposed both teams get a chance with the ball unless the first possession in overtime results in a touchdown and two-point conversion.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Eagles and Colts’ proposal was the one to pass and is now permanent — both teams will be guaranteed a possession in overtime in the postseason.

The #Eagles and #Colts proposal has passed — and it’s permanent. Both teams guaranteed a possession in overtime — postseason only. https://t.co/9YszdDjXUZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 29, 2022

ESPN reports that since the requirement for an opening possession touchdown was instituted for the 2012 regular season, teams winning the coin toss have won 50% of the time, according to league data. That number has ticked up a bit to 54% since the league shortened overtime from a maximum of 15 minutes to 10 minutes in 2017, but there has been a big jump in the postseason.

The rule format used last season was implemented in 2010 and seven of the last 12 playoff overtime games have been won on the opening possession — 10 of those 12 were won by the team that won the coin toss.

OutKick’s Armando Salguero previously reported the obstacles the league faced to get to this decision.

