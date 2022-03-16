Titans Among Teams To Submit Proposal For NFL OT Rules Change

The Tennessee Titans, the Indianapolis Colts, and the Philadelphia Eagles each submitted a proposal to modify the NFL’s current overtime rules.

In the 2022 Playing Rule Changes and Resolution Proposals, the Colts and Eagles propose both teams get an opportunity to have the ball in overtime.

The Titans, on the other hand, propose both teams get a chance with the ball unless the first possession in overtime results in a touchdown and two-point conversion.

The 2022 playing rule proposals only included rule changes regarding overtime modifications. The current rules give both teams the opportunity to possess the ball at least once in overtime unless the team that receives the overtime kickoff scores a touchdown on its first possession.

The next step is in the hands of the NFL’s Competition Committee, which will submit its proposals next week.

The committee looks at numerous factors when deciding to implement a change, like asking how it would be officiated, coached, and executed by players. The group also prepares its report of supporting statistics for the membership to discuss and vote on at the league’s annual meeting, its website states.

The committee — which the NFL commissioner selects the members of and currently consists of two owners, two club presidents, two general managers and three head coaches — also asks: “Does the change improve the game?”

The committee then reports to the 32 team owners, who vote at the league’s annual meeting at the end of March. A proposal needs at least 24 votes of approval from owners to come into existence.

