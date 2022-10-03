Patrick Mahomes Makes Bucs Defense Look Silly On Goal-Line TD

Grown man moves.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made the Buccaneers defense look like a gang of Pop Warner players with a nice TD pass to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

All Mahomes had to do for the score was evade pressure from a closing Bucs defensive line, scramble to his right, dodge a defender at the line of scrimmage and locate his RB in the back of the end zone.

It’s a play we’ve all done in Madden, but Mahomes recreated the QB magic at Raymond James on Sunday Night Football. The pressure!

WATCH:

Patrick Mahomes went full Mahomes on this touchdown, crazy stuff.pic.twitter.com/HKMHEjoyvd — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 3, 2022

On that scoring drive, Mahomes connected with seven different receiving options.

The Chiefs are marching down the field without much resistance posed by the Buccaneers defense in the first half.

CEH scored his second TD of the game, and the Chiefs scored their third: putting them up 21-3 after a quarter and a half.

On the ensuing drive, Brady and the offense responded with a Mike Evans receiving TD. 21-10.

Let’s see how this one plays out.