Brittany Mahomes Calls Out Chiefs Fan

One thing’s for certain; Patrick Mahomes’ wife will always have his back.

The former professional soccer player responding to a “Letter to the Editor” column from a local Kansas City media outlet this week.

The Kansas City Star printed some fan’s complaints about the team’s current situation. The team is 2-1 but the expectations have led to some letdowns in recent years.

Of course, all the attention is on Chief’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes who is getting paid over $500 million with his ten-year contract with the team.

However, one fan didn’t hold back any criticism for the Chief’s quarterback in the Kansas City Star piece; he called him “selfish.”

Apparently, Patrick’s wife Brittany Mahomes doesn’t appreciate that.

He’s a great quarterback, sure. But he only cares about how he looks, not his team. | Opinion https://t.co/iPSKIppKjL — The Kansas City Star (@KCStar) September 30, 2022

The fan went on to criticize the Chief’s quarterback by saying that he, “PUTS ‘I’ IN TEAM After watching the Kansas City Chiefs for the past two years, I think it is clear that Patrick Mahomes is not a team player. He doesn’t care if his team wins or loses. All he cares about is how he looks,” according to the KC Star.

Some Chiefs fans began ripping the longstanding Kansas City newspaper for allowing the comment to even be printed. (Apparently fans are only allowed to praise their team?)

But fear not, because one person imparticular stepped up to defend her man.

Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany.

Y’all are extremely ignorant for this. Kansas City doesn’t do this to it’s people, what a joke you guys are. 😂 https://t.co/otmZsegnJP — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) September 30, 2022

Instagram

BRITTANY MAHOMES DOES NOT HOLD BACK HER OPINIONS

Mahome’s wife is no stranger to voicing her opinions on social media.

But it doesn’t always work out the best.

She has been criticized for tweeting out about her husband’s massive contract, as well as live tweeting her complaints during the games.

This past week, when nearly all of Florida was getting destroyed by Hurricane Ian, Brittany decided to tweet out her frustrations about the slow progression of the building of her and Patrick’s MANSION.

Yeah……..you’re complaining because ur mansion is taking too long to build? Jesus lady…. — Jaded and Lucky Chiefs & Royals Fan (@GOP_r_cowards) September 28, 2022

Instagram

CHIEFS PLAY THE BUCS THIS WEEK

All I know is between her and Mahomes’ brother this family is A LOT to deal with.

We’ll see if it affects her husband’s play this coming Sunday night when the Chiefs head to Tampa to play Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.