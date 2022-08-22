Patrick Mahomes’ Hateable Brother Is Officially Back For The 2022 Season & He’s As Hateable As Ever

One of the biggest enemies of the people in NFL history is officially back in Kansas City with field access privileges and a blank check to cause chaos. “You know you missed us!” Jackson Mahomes, the hateable brother of Chiefs gunslinger Patrick Mahomes, wrote on Instagram over the weekend.

A week ago, we saw Jackson getting in some offseason reps at a club where he was yelling at a bar manager over why he was being kicked out. Saturday he was on the turf at Arrowhead filling up the content bucket with the requisite photo with Patrick, who spent part of his 2021 season having to answer reporters’ questions about why his brother is such a moron.

Hours after posting a photo with his brother who makes this all possible, Jackson had a special message for OutKick readers and the rest of the United States who cannot stand the antics.

“(T)he trio you guys have missed.. :),” Jackson quipped on a photo with Brit Brit Mahomes and her daughter.

And those of you who might think Jackson has lost a step during the offseason with another year of maturity, all you have to do is look at how he acted at Saturday’s Kansas City Sporting’s game where he ripped off a TikTok dance.

He’s as hateable as ever.