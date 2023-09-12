Patrick Mahomes, Joe Namath, Pat McAfee, More React To Devastating Aaron Rodgers Injury

Videos by OutKick

We’ll cut to the chase: it’s a nightmare start to the NFL season in New York.

Aaron Rodgers has gone down with what appears to be a serious lower leg injury after just four plays on offense in a Gang Green uniform.

OutKick’s Armando Salguero captured the news live from the game.

Rodgers is ruled out; he came back onto the field with a walking boot; and morale is LOW at MetLife Stadium.

Social media had a wide range of reactions, most of them in pain after watching the Jets’ “Super Bowl or bust” season crumble in just one drive. Others were in frustration over MetLife’s problematic turf.

Here’s what social media had to say about Aaron Rodgers’ injury:

Absolutely GUTTED for Aaron Rodgers — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 12, 2023

Realistically, the way Rodgers left the field I don’t expect him to come back tonight. So let’s stay positive. I’m glad we have Zach to come in and I’m glad he’s had the tutelage that he’s had with Aaron. I hope he’s got his scrambling shoes on tonight!! GO JETS!!! — Joe Namath (@RealJoeNamath) September 12, 2023

Man… Jets fans have to have the worst experience as sports fans on earth. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 12, 2023

Hate that, man… Praying for the best 🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 12, 2023

Jets fans seeing Aaron Rodgers injured pic.twitter.com/MVEYwtjfMU — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) September 12, 2023

Can't make it up! — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) September 12, 2023

Peyton and Eli react to Aaron Rodgers' apparent injury. pic.twitter.com/sykQOyKjpk — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023

Congrats @nfl. How many more players have to get hurt on ARTIFICIAL TURF??! You care more about soccer players than us. You plan to remove all artificial turf for the World Cup coming up. So clearly it’s feasible.

I’m sick of this..Do better! — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) September 12, 2023

*Whispers*



Football should be played on GRASS. — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) September 12, 2023

Zach wilson getting called off the bench after aaron rodgers got hurt 1 minute into the game pic.twitter.com/Hg8JVNVRoK — T (@Tesaro_) September 12, 2023