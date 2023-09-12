Patrick Mahomes, Joe Namath, Pat McAfee, More React To Devastating Aaron Rodgers Injury

Videos by OutKick
We’ll cut to the chase: it’s a nightmare start to the NFL season in New York.
Aaron Rodgers has gone down with what appears to be a serious lower leg injury after just four plays on offense in a Gang Green uniform.
OutKick’s Armando Salguero captured the news live from the game.
Rodgers is ruled out; he came back onto the field with a walking boot; and morale is LOW at MetLife Stadium.
Social media had a wide range of reactions, most of them in pain after watching the Jets’ “Super Bowl or bust” season crumble in just one drive. Others were in frustration over MetLife’s problematic turf.
Here’s what social media had to say about Aaron Rodgers’ injury:
