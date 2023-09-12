Aaron Rodgers Injured On First Series With New York Jets, Night Officially Over

Videos by OutKick
Aaron Rodgers has been injured on his first series with the New York Jets and is out of the lineup from Monday Night’s football game against the Buffalo Bills.
At last report he was out of the team’s X-ray room following examination of his ankle. He was wearing a boot and headed toward the team’s locker room.
The Jets soon afterward ruled Rodgers officially out. His X-rays were negative, per the team.
Rodgers threw only one pass, which fell incomplete.
And then was sacked.
He left the game following the sack by Leonard Floyd with 10:56 to play in the first quarter. He sat motionless on the field after the 10-yard loss, obviously realizing he was injured. He was assisted off the field limping and with assistance from trainers.
Rodgers, 39, was immediately escorted to the team’s blue medical tent to be examined.
The club’s initial report from the bench was Rodgers suffered an ankle injury and his return was questionable. That obviously changed.
He was to be carted back to the locker room for further evaluation.
Zach Wilson Takes Over At Quarterback
The Jets inserted backup Zach Wilson into the game. Wilson was replaced by Rodgers this offseason after the team determined it needed to go in a different direction.
The plan was for Rodgers to lead the team this year while Wilson, in his third NFL season, sat on the bench and learned behind the mentor.
That plan has blown up 4 minutes into the first quarter of the first regular-season game.
Rodgers In A Walking Boot After Leaving Field
The chances of Rodgers returning to this game ended with the team’s announcement he done.
The best hope is that Rodgers did not suffer a fracture or displaced ankle, which would force him from the lineup for months if not the entire season.
If Rodgers has an Achilles tear, which the club would reasonable first report as an ankle injury, he would also be done for the season.