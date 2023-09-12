Aaron Rodgers Injured On First Series With New York Jets, Night Officially Over

Videos by OutKick

Aaron Rodgers has been injured on his first series with the New York Jets and is out of the lineup from Monday Night’s football game against the Buffalo Bills.

At last report he was out of the team’s X-ray room following examination of his ankle. He was wearing a boot and headed toward the team’s locker room.

The Jets soon afterward ruled Rodgers officially out. His X-rays were negative, per the team.

Rodgers threw only one pass, which fell incomplete.

And then was sacked.

He left the game following the sack by Leonard Floyd with 10:56 to play in the first quarter. He sat motionless on the field after the 10-yard loss, obviously realizing he was injured. He was assisted off the field limping and with assistance from trainers.

Rodgers, 39, was immediately escorted to the team’s blue medical tent to be examined.

The club’s initial report from the bench was Rodgers suffered an ankle injury and his return was questionable. That obviously changed.

He was to be carted back to the locker room for further evaluation.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 11: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets sacked by defensive end Leonard Floyd #56 of the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter of the NFL game at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Zach Wilson Takes Over At Quarterback

The Jets inserted backup Zach Wilson into the game. Wilson was replaced by Rodgers this offseason after the team determined it needed to go in a different direction.

The plan was for Rodgers to lead the team this year while Wilson, in his third NFL season, sat on the bench and learned behind the mentor.

That plan has blown up 4 minutes into the first quarter of the first regular-season game.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 11: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets is helped off the field by team trainers after an injury during the first quarter of the NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Rodgers In A Walking Boot After Leaving Field

The chances of Rodgers returning to this game ended with the team’s announcement he done.

The best hope is that Rodgers did not suffer a fracture or displaced ankle, which would force him from the lineup for months if not the entire season.

If Rodgers has an Achilles tear, which the club would reasonable first report as an ankle injury, he would also be done for the season.

