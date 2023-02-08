Patrick Mahomes Is Taking Philly-Native Meek Mill Out Of His Pregame Rotation This Week

Videos by OutKick

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting in the zone for Sunday’s Super Bowl. And to stay focused on beating Philly, he’s dropping the city’s favorite rapper from his playlist.

During a Super Bowl media session on Monday, Mahomes joked about dropping Meek Mill from his hype music playlist. Notably Meek’s “Dreams and Nightmares” track, which is a favorite among athletes.

Patrick Mahomes said he’s retiring @MeekMill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” for the week because the Philly rapper is a huge Eagles fan.



“I’m a big Meek Mill fan, but I’m going to throw that music aside,” Mahomes said. #SuperBowl #openingnight pic.twitter.com/6pOwoAvRmY — Cydney Henderson (@CydHenderson) February 7, 2023

“I usually listen to ‘Dreams and Nightmares,’ but I don’t know if I can l listen to that this week,” Mahomes said.

He added, “I’m a big Meek Mill fan, but I’m going to have to throw that music aside at least for this week.”

Thankfully, the Chiefs still have rapper Lil’ Jon on their side.

Mahomes is doing everything he can to prepare against the NFC’s No. 1 seed, whose defense and offense show few weak spots.

With Jalen Hurts at the helm of an offense already boasting DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown on the outside, and the league-leading defensive line reaching 70 sacks during the regular season, Mahomes is gonna have to fight more than the music to win his second Super Bowl.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 07: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LVII at the Hyatt Regency Gainey Ranch on February 07, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)