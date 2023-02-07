Americans Expected To Bet Roughly Iran’s Annual Military Budget On The Super Bowl

Videos by OutKick

Americans are expected to bet a shocking amount of money on the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs and Eagles play in the Super Bowl this Sunday in Arizona, and people will be shelling out a ton of money.

Will the Chiefs or Eagles win the Super Bowl? (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

A survey released by the American Gaming Association indicates roughly $16 billion will be wagered on the game, according to ESPN.

50.4 million adults are expected to place at least one bet, which comes out to right around 20% of the country’s population.

Money will pour in for the Super bowl.

To put into perspective just how much money $16 billion is to be wagered, it’s more money than what Iran spent on its military in 2020, according to MacroTrends.net.

In the latest 2023 data for military spending, Americans will bet more money than Poland, the Netherlands, Spain, Pakistan, Taiwan, Norway, Mexico and several other nations spend nationally on defense.

Americans expected to bet a ton of money on the Super Bowl. Roughly $16 billion will be gambled. Who will win? (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

It’s just a few billion less than Israel, Turkey and the latest Iran numbers (have fun trusting any information about increased Iranian strength). Americans would be able to fund a top-20 military in the world with just our Super Bowl wagers.

You know we mean business when America is ready to simply gamble the price of two state of the art aircraft carriers on one night. Do you hear that sound off in the distance? That’s the sound of freedom. It’s roaring loud.

The Super Bowl is a popular betting event. How much money will be wagered? (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Also, did any of you know Iran’s military budget was so small? I knew it wasn’t huge but I didn’t know it was less than $20 billion annually. Not sure we need to really fear the regime in Tehran if they can hardly afford gas for their tanks and planes.

Iran’s military budget is shockingly small. (Photo by Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Let us know in the comments below how which team you’re rolling with to win.