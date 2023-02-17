Patrick Mahomes Is Kenny Powers And The Internet Is Shook

Videos by OutKick

Patrick Mahomes sounds like Kenny Powers from Eastbound & Down, and the internet can’t handle it.

That being said, the video has since gone mega-viral (you’re welcome, world!) so it’s worth taking another look.

I mean, it’s uncanny:

couldn’t unhear it so i had to do this https://t.co/Eg9cMkzh4O pic.twitter.com/Nieta7O5Hw — Patrick Lyons (@p_lyons_) February 16, 2023

Patrick Mahomes sounds just like Kenny Powers

Wild stuff here. Everyone wants to compare Mahomes to Kermit the Frog, but I think he’s way more Kenny Powers now that I hear it.

ELITE edit with this tweet, too. Great scene, great Kenny moment.

From here on out this is Mahomes comparison, right? You can’t unhear it once it pelts your ear drums, and you’ll never be able to. Frankly, it’s a good thing, too.

We need more Kenny Powers in today’s world and we’re all going to be better for it.

Kenny Powers is Patrick Mahomes.

There are certain shows that just bring you back to a better time, and Eastbound & Down is one of ’em.

The second I hear Kenny Powers, I’m back in my college dorm with a dozen empty Busch Lights scattered on the floor, my buddies on the couch, and shame on our faces.

It was a better time, and now it’s all I’ll think about when I hear Patrick Mahomes speak.

What a time to be alive.

Oh yeah, the internet …

Folks on Twitter went WILD when they heard the two talk side-by-side. Here are some of the best reactions.

