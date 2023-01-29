Patrick Mahomes Gets Tom Brady’s Advice For AFC Championship Game

Videos by OutKick

If there’s anyone who knows about NFL Playoff games, it’s Tom Brady. After all, he’s played in 48 of them.

So it’s no surprise that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes called him up for advice heading into Sunday’s AFC Championship.

“I talked to Tom a little bit, I have a good relationship with him now,” Mahomes said. “He gives me a lot of advice. Why would you not want to learn from the GOAT, man? Anytime anybody like that wants to give me advice, I’ll take it in.”

Patrick Mahomes sought advice from Tom Brady ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship game. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It’s not like Mahomes is some newbie, either.

The Chiefs star quarterback is entering his fifth-consecutive AFC Championship Game and the 12th playoff game of his six-year career.

Last week, the Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, in the divisional round. Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in the first half and headed to the locker room for treatment.

He missed one possession before returning for the second half, finishing the game with 195 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Brady addressed Mahomes’ determination in the most recent episode of the “Let’s Go” Podcast.

“He’s a tough guy and I told him this the other night,” Brady said. “That’s what champions are made of at the end of the day. I really respect Patrick for how he came out there in the second half and how pissed he was when he got taken out by coach Reid.”

The Chiefs kick off against the Cincinnati Bengals at 6:30 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. (Or “Burrowhead,” if you ask the city of Cincinnati.) This is the second-straight AFC Championship Game between the two teams. And a rivalry is brewing between Mahomes and Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow.

We’ll see if Mahomes can come out on top this time.