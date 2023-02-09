Patrick Mahomes Gets Pranked By Being Told Rihanna Is A Fan Of His

Videos by OutKick

Don’t think for a second that being Patrick Mahomes and eating up for another Super Bowl appearance makes you immune to being prank fodder.

Former NFL wideout Brandon Marshall hit up one of Mahomes’ pressers and brought with him a piece of news: Rihanna had made her selection for the greatest quarterback of all-time, and it was Partick Mahomes.

“Rihanna came out and said you were the greatest quarterback ever. Hearing that, how does that make you feel?” Marshall asked.

If there’s anyone that would know QB talent when she sees it, it’s Rihanna.

‘I have family members that I think are more excited about the halftime show than they are about the game,” Mahomes said. That’s not surprising. His brother is probably planning the stupid TikTok dance he’s going to do during the halftime show. I don’t think there’s going to be a Sean Taylor memorial logo at this Super Bowl, but if there is, you can bet Jackson Mahomes will find it and do a dumb TikTok dance on it.

“Whatever Rihanna says is like the gospel so I’m glad that she went with me for that honor,” the Chiefs quarterback said.

That was one hell of an acceptance speech but like Grammy for any song that doesn’t suck, it turns out that this honor, is non-existent.

“She didn’t. I was just messing with you,” UCF Knights great Brandon Marshall said getting a laugh from the rest of the media.

“Man, you got me up here smilin’,” Mahomes said.

Poor guy. He’s got a game to focus on and now he’s probably preoccupied with the moment he has to explain to his wife why he got so excited about this fake-Rihanna revelation.

