Patrick Mahomes Curses At Himself After Terrible INT, But Ends Up Securing A Win Anyway

The NBC Sunday Night Football broadcast caught an NSFW reaction from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes played an unusually mediocre first half against Zach Wilson’s New York Jets in primetime. He seemed very irritated when he tossed his first interception of the night.

Watching the replay of his second-quarter interception, thrown to Jets safety Ashtyn Davis, Mahomes frustratingly reminded himself: “Throw the f**king ball!”

WATCH:

Patrick Mahomes to himself: "Throw the f*cking ball." pic.twitter.com/wbGiObnkzY — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) October 2, 2023

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 01: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after teammate Noah Gray #83 scored a touchdown New York Jets during the first quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

While the Chiefs enjoyed an advantage over the Jets on Sunday primetime, Patrick Mahomes hasn’t played up to his usual MVP level.

Mahomes completely overthrew the pass on his second interception (to Michael Carter II) and nearly turned the ball over in the fourth quarter with six minutes left and a 23-20 advantage.

Mahomes and the Chiefs ultimately escaped with the win, thanks in part to an otherwise unusually good outing from Zach Wilson who fumbled a snap late in the fourth quarter to turn the ball over. Mahomes — and the refs — made sure the Jets never got the ball back.

New York had two chances to stop the Chiefs on 3rd and long, but penalties on both occasions kept the drive alive. The last, though, well, you decide:

"Um. We've seen a lot of contact downfield tonight. We have seen a very physical approach out of the New York Jets. And we've seen a lot more than THAT, that wasn't called."- Cris Collinsworth on the Jets being called for defensive holding on the Chiefs' 3rd-and-20 #SNF pic.twitter.com/K5gerpQmRb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 2, 2023

Given the extra chance, Mahomes used his feet twice to keep the drive going, but probably ticked off more than a few fantasy football fans in the final seconds by smartly sliding down to keep the clock going instead of taking the easy touchdown on his last scramble.

A pissed off Robert Saleh at the end of the game….



Rarely hear an official call a penalty on the head coach: pic.twitter.com/v48zlGcNIZ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 2, 2023

Kansas City escaped, but one has to wonder if the Chiefs facing the music from all the extra publicity?

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 01: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)