Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Leaning On His Christian Faith Ahead Of Super Bowl Against Eagles

The first thing Patrick Mahomes did during his on-field postgame interview after leading the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship was thank God. “He healed my body this week,” Mahomes said after the win, referring to his banged-up ankle.

“First off I gotta thank God. He healed my body this week." @Chiefs QB @PatrickMahomes gives thanks to God after the win against @Bengals https://t.co/f7XMkTY6SW pic.twitter.com/IiA9FEejCt — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) January 30, 2023

Now, with the Super Bowl just days away, Mahomes is continuing to lean on his faith.

“My Christian faith plays a role in everything I do. I mean, I always ask God to lead me in the right direction and let me be who I am for His name,” Mahomes said Monday, via KMBC-TV.

“It has a role in everything I do and obviously, He’ll be on the huge stage in the Super Bowl that he’s given me and I want to make sure I’m glorifying him while I do it.”

Mahomes is looking for his second Super Bowl win this weekend after leading Kansas City to victory in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers. Mahomes was also named Super Bowl MVP following the win back in 2020.

As for the ankle injury Mahomes picked up earlier in the postseason, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shared an update on Tuesday.

“I wouldn’t tell you he’s 100% but the training staff works with him endlessly. I guess it would be a tribute to both of them – for Pat coming back for more and for those guys cranking on him,” Reid said.

Super Bowl LVII kicks off at 6:30 PM ET on Fox this Sunday.