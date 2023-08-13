Patrick Mahomes Goes NUTS After Chiefs Backup QB Shane Buechele Pulls Off ‘Mahomes-Like’ TD Pass

Videos by OutKick

The Kansas City Chiefs officially began their Super Bowl defense on Sunday afternoon with a preseason tilt against the New Orleans Saints. Patrick Mahomes started the contest, but played just one series. Blaine Gabbert relieved Mahomes and later Shane Buechele took over for Gabbert.

Mahomes played the first series of the game, completing both of his pass attempts for a total of 15 yards to running back Clyde-Edwards Helaire. The team then turned the ball over on downs after four-straight rushing attempts.

And that was it for Mahomes. Derek Carr, on the other side, led the Saints to a touchdown in his only series under center.

Blaine Gabbert, the team’s second-string quarterback, took over. Gabbert played three series, leading the team to a touchdown on his third drive following two punts. He completed four of eight passes for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Next up, third-year quarterback out of SMU, Shane Buechele. Buchele has never played a snap during an NFL regular season game. He’s spent the first two years of his career on the Chiefs practice squad after the team scooped up the UDFA following the 2021 NFL Draft.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks, from left, Patrick Mahomes, Shane Buechele and Chris Oladokun take the field for a training camp practice. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Buechele’s day started almost as poorly as can be. He completed his first pass of the day, a 13-yard completion to rookie Rashee Rice — who also played his college ball at SMU.

But on his very next attempt, Saints defensive back Alontae Taylor deflected Buechele’s pass up in the air and Ugo Amadi snagged it for the interception.

INTERCEPTED! 🤚



Alontae Taylor tips it, and Ugo Amadi with the INT!#Saints | 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/SU0bGegbwa — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 13, 2023

On each of the next two drives led by Buechele, the Chiefs punted. He appeared headed for a very poor day.

However, he bounced back nicely, finding rising star Justyn Ross for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Everyone in KC loves Justyn Ross. He’s a special, special talent. This is only the beginning and I genuinely believe he’s a legitimate NFL star: 6-4, 210, can really run, ball skills for days, the whole package. Averaged 21 YPC as a FRESHMAN at @ClemsonFB. #Chiefs hit it BIG! pic.twitter.com/zB0pOAjaqF — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 13, 2023

But the biggest play of Buechele’s day had Patrick Mahomes BUZZING. In fact, Buechele appeared to channel his inner Mahomes.

Perhaps watching the MVP every day for three years has paid off. Buechele escaped the oncoming Saints pass rush, and threw a side-arm flick touchdown pass to Kekoa Crawford.

What a way to go out! That play would be the last for Buechele on the day, as fourth-string quarterback Chris Oladokun entered the game for the very next series.

It was a mixed day for Buechele, who completed 11-18 passes for 155 yards, two touchdowns and an interceptions.

But people always remember what you did most recently. For Buechele, it was a Patrick Mahomes-like touchdown toss.

Not a bad way to be remembered until the next game.