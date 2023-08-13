Jacked Derek Carr Leads New Orleans Saints On TD Drive In First NFL Preseason Series Against Kansas City Chiefs

Videos by OutKick

The New Orleans Saints posted a picture on X (formerly known as Twitter) last week that shows a brand-new Derek Carr. And that brand-new Derek Carr is off to a great start in the NFL preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Granted, Carr is not a player who has ever been poor physical condition. He’s a noted hard-worker who teammates have praised for his strength.

Here’s a photo of him from last year’s training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr during 2022 NFL preseason with the Las Vegas Raiders. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Solidly-built, especially for a quarterback.

But that’s nothing compared to the 2023 Derek Carr. It appears Carr feels like he has something to prove. And that starts in the weight room, apparently.

The New Orleans Saints began their preseason with a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

And the new-look Saints offense — led by the new-look Derek Carr — had no trouble marching down the field and immediately putting a touchdown on the board.

Derek Carr ➡️ Mike Thomas 💪#Saints 📺: FOX / NFL+ pic.twitter.com/ewnXA2eJYo — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 13, 2023

Derek Carr's first TD pass as a Saint 🎯#Saints 📺: FOX / NFL+ pic.twitter.com/7x7XPQfSnm — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 13, 2023

Carr completed 6 of 8 passes on the drive, throwing for 70 yards and a touchdown.

The Saints saw enough from their starting QB in that series and backup Jameis Winston took over on the next drive.

Winston immediately led the Saints on a scoring drive, too.

QB controversy brewing in New Orleans?!

No, of course not. Derek Carr is the leader of this New Orleans Saints team. And, as I wrote previously, Jameis Winston is the perfect backup.

In a very winnable NFC South, the New Orleans Saints are in a strong position.

Carr started just one playoff game in his nine-year career with the Raiders, a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2021-22 postseason.

The Saints are hoping that Carr can finally get himself over that hump this year.