Jameis Winston’s Incredible Answer About Why He Chose To Stay With Saints Shows He’s A Great Teammate, Perfect Backup QB

Jameis Winston is entering his fourth season with the New Orleans Saints. He initially joined the team in 2020 as the backup quarterback to Drew Brees. He started seven games for the team in 2021 and went 5-2.

Winston began last season as the starting quarterback but suffered an injury in Week 1. He played through it for two games before finally succumbing. Turns out, he had four fractures in his back. He played through those fractures for two games.

But even after he returned to the active roster, Andy Dalton remained the team’s starter. That might make some players bitter, especially since Dalton went just 6-8 as a starter.

Jameis Winston of the New Orleans Saints reacts at the conclusion of the 27-26 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

But not Winston. He remained a supportive teammate throughout the season. The Saints added veteran quarterback Derek Carr in the offseason, meaning Winston had no chance to start Week 1 this fall.

Yet, he still remained with the team. On Thursday, he addressed the media and delivered an impassioned speech on why he loves New Orleans and the Saints organization.

"This is a football city,"



Jameis on his love for the #Saints and the city #SaintsCamp pic.twitter.com/Ae4CgYspR7 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 27, 2023

He also talked about how much he respects Derek Carr, who is “an excellent man of God.”

Jameis Winston on his relationship with Derek Carr and his decision to stay in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/ApTZVaKuxb — NOF (@nofnetwork) July 27, 2023

Jameis Winston has come along way from stealing crab legs. He truly seems to have matured throughout his career.

And in today’s NFL, having a strong backup quarterback is a necessity. There are solid backups throughout the NFL.

At this point, though, I’m not sure there’s a better one than Jameis Winston. Not only because he can still play football at a high level. But because he’s clearly someone who has a good attitude and represents a great “locker room” guy.

Personally, I hope he gets another shot to start in the NFL.

We all need more Jameis Winston in our lives.

Jameis Winston giving a S/O to my brand 😂😂😂🙌🏾🙌🏾 @Jaboowins “Slow Motion Babyyyy” pic.twitter.com/CK39RfqbN0 — Stephen Croone (@scroone14) July 23, 2023