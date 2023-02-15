Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Demands People Apologize To The Chiefs

Videos by OutKick

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany continues to be utterly unbearable.

The Chiefs QB won his second Super Bowl ring this past Sunday after he clipped the Eagles in the Super Bowl. The fact he did it while dealing with a high ankle sprain makes it only that much more incredible.

Mahomes and the Chiefs had a hell of a season, and you’d think we could all just leave it at that. Well, you’d be wrong.

Patrick Mahomes won the Super Bowl Sunday against the Eagles. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

For some reason, Brittany felt the need to, once again, make herself the center of attention by demanding people apologize to the Chiefs.

“I think a lot of people need to apologize for what they said about this team at the beginning of this season,” Brittany sent Tuesday in a now-viral tweet.

I think a lot of people need to apologize for what they said about this team at the beginning of this season 😂🙂 — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) February 14, 2023

What is Brittany Mahomes talking about?

While little of what Brittany Mahomes does makes sense or is entertaining, this is an all-time bizarre tweet.

Apologize? She wants people to apologize? For what? Through the first six games of the season, the Chiefs were 4-2, but still remained a top Super Bowl betting option.

Just because some pundits might have criticized him doesn’t mean anyone though the Chiefs were down bad. Vegas never lies, and Vegas never viewed the Chiefs as a bad team.

In fact, after a 4-2 start, Kansas City was still a top-five team to win the Super Bowl in the gambling markets. So, what is Brittany Mahomes talking about? If she’s upset about a specific thing, then name names. Otherwise, relax. Your husband just won the Super Bowl. Life is good.

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany sends stupid tweet. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

This is also just another unfortunate reminder that those around Patrick Mahomes are addicted to attention. The Chiefs QB seems like a great guy. However, his brother Jackson and Brittany Mahomes generally end up in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Right on cue, Jackson Mahomes had to film dumb TikToks after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl. You can set your watch to these two figuring out ways to become the center of attention.

Put down Twitter and grab another glass of champagne. Not one to spray on people, but one to drink, Brittany. Life is a party right now. Don’t find ways to be unbearable.