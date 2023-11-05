Patrick Mahomes Hilarious Eight-Month Old Adidas Commercial Surfaces During Germany Game Against Dolphins

Videos by OutKick

Sportswear company Adidas uses the slogan, “Impossible is nothing.” The company took that idea and expounded upon in it in a commercial featuring Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The commercial played on NFL Network during the Chiefs game against the Miami Dolphins in Germany on Sunday morning.

It was the first time I ever saw the ad. According to the YouTube version of the spot, the company released it eight months ago. That shocked me. I asked a few people if they had seen it. Seemingly no one that I spoke to had seen it before.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes starred in a great Adidas commercial about overcoming obstacles. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

That’s a shame because it’s legitimately a great commercial — and a great break from the absurd attempt Adidas previously made to sell women’s swimwear.

The premise of the spot is that toddlers can’t do anything. Funny premise. Plus, the ad includes funny videos of kids failing at virtually everything.

Watching kids fall — and not get seriously hurt — always makes me laugh. Thus, a one-minute commercial featuring a ton of these videos is great.

But, there’s more than that. The ad delivers a great message. We’re all born not able to do anything and we grow and learn. Ideally, we accomplish great things in life. They use Patrick Mahomes as the ultimate goal in this particular spot.

Adidas actually sends great message in advertisement featuring Patrick Mahomes

In today’s advertising world, companies constantly pander to left-wing messaging. It’s all about people of color overcoming racism or women overcoming misogyny or any other number of victimizations.

Or, it’s about “love” and “peace” or some other pie-in-the-sky emotional feeling that accomplishes nothing.

In this commercial, though, we see children of all races, ethnicities, and the two genders struggling to accomplish anything. The message is clear: everyone faces challenges, and it’s up to them to overcome them.

Plus, it’s entertaining and funny.

Contrast that to a standard Nike commercial. Like this one about how horrible American society is for female athletes.

Nike pushes the messaging that the only people who face adversity are non-white men. Adidas, at least in this ad, pushes the idea that all humans struggle.

Sounds like … equality?

Novel concept, I know.