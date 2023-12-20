Patrick Mahomes Addresses Sideline Meltdown

Videos by OutKick

Despite the Kansas City Chiefs sitting at the top of the AFC West, the 2023 season hasn’t gone as expected for Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs receiving corps has been…disappointing, to say the least. Plagued by drops, missed routes and costly turnovers, Kansas City’s dropped from averaging over 29 points per game in 2022 to just 22 in 2023. And at times, it seems like the substantial loss of production and frustrating mistakes has gotten to Mahomes.

After a questionable, but likely correct offsides call a few weeks ago, Mahomes was visibly furious on the sideline.

And he was seen visibly upset on the sidelines again during last Sunday’s 27-17 win over the New England Patriots. This time, seemingly as a result of yet another dropped pass by receiver Kadarius Toney which led to an interception. The 28-year-old was asked about it by 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City, and addressed what happened and his own struggles.

“You keep believing in him, man,” Mahomes said about Toney. “Mistakes happen,” he continued. “I’m not always perfect. I have a lot of interceptions this year and I think it’s something where you just got to keep believing because I know the guys believe in me and I keep firing.”

Mahomes Blames Himself For Mistakes

He continued, saying his frustration on the sidelines is due to putting his defense in a “bad position” after turnovers.

“I think the biggest part is you’re frustrated because you’re putting the defense in a bad position,” he said. “I had two interceptions, both of them put the defense in short fields and they were able to hold them to a field goal on one of those. It’s hard whenever a defense is playing that well to give the offense a short field.”

“There were a couple of times where I feel like in that last game there were some throws there that I got a little too greedy and wanted to go downfield, but that’s kind of my nature,” he continued. “I have to find that right balance of when to take the underneath stuff and when to go for the deep shot.”

That’s all well and good, but Mahomes was clearly upset on the sidelines, likely more than he would be after a “normal” interception.

And it’s hard to blame him. The Chiefs receivers have been remarkably inconsistent this season, easily leading the NFL in drops. Mahomes also hasn’t played his best, and his sideline anger after a completely legitimate call by the officials several weeks ago.

Even with the drops and interceptions, Kansas City’s in the driver’s seat in their division, though teams like the Ravens and Dolphins are stronger than in years past. That said how far they go in the postseason may not even be up to Mahomes. It’s up to Kadarius Toney, Rashee Rice, Justin Watson, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.