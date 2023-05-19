Patrick Beverley: Ja Morant’s Gun Situation Is ‘Unfortunate As F*ck’

Videos by OutKick

Patrick Beverley believes the Ja Morant chaos has spun out of control, and is just downright sad at this point.

The Memphis Grizzlies superstar is currently suspended after flashing a gun during an IG live stream, and it’s just the latest incident involving a firearm for the young NBA star.

He was previously slapped with an eight game suspension after he flashed a gun in a Colorado strip club, allegedly was in a vehicle where weapons might have been flashed at the Pacers after a game and he’s been accused of flashing a gun on a teenager during a pickup basketball game.

Now, it looks like Morant is in significant trouble, and Beverley thinks he forced the NBA’s hand.

“They got to do something now, and it’s unfortunate as f*ck…It’s f*cked up, bro. It’s f*cked up,” Beverley said on his Barstool Sports podcast.

The Chicago Bulls guard did note that Ja Morant is lucky to be playing in the current era. If he had played 20 years, he’d already be out of the league.

Patrick Beverley isn’t impressed with Ja Morant.

This is the first time the NBA veteran has had to discuss Ja Morant’s antics. Following his gun incident at a Colorado strip club, Beverley unloaded on Grizzlies guard and pinned some of the blame on the rap music he’s listening to and bad parenting.

Beverley said back in March:

I think music has a lot to do with this now. You know, especially with this culture. Everyone holding a gun in the video is okay. You know, bling on your teeth is okay. Pants half down your ass, that’s okay. So, that’s like okay now. Back in the day there was a motherf*cker on the beach in a silk shirt talking about some ‘Yeah, baby, let’s party like we’re in the 80s.’ Everybody had on sick shirts and everybody was dressed the same. It’s just a product of what we listen to. The culture now is ‘shoot them up, bang, bang, shoot them up, bend you over, I got this amount of money, I’m on private jets, that that that.’ That’s what the younger generation is. Sadly to say it shouldn’t be based on our music, but it is mostly based on what we listen to and that’s how it is.

Morant faces a huge suspension.

Now, he’s, once again, had to weigh in on Ja Morant behaving in an incredibly foolish fashion with guns. It’s truly shocking the NBA star has reached this point, but he has.

Will he ever get it figured out? That remains to be seen, but there is likely a lengthy suspension on the way from Adam Silver.

The NBA commissioner made it clear he was stunned when he saw Morant’s latest video. The biggest question left is how many games he’ll have to sit.

Ja Morant suspended after latest gun incident. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/shannonsharpeee/status/1657721374075670528)

Will it be 40 games? Possibly 50 games? More? Fans will probably find out in the coming weeks. Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them.