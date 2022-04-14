Pat Sajak’s Dumb ‘Buff’ Joke To Vanna White Has #MeToo Movement Fired Up

Here we go again with the fake outrage over a Pat Sajak moment. The #MeToo movement has the Wheel of Fortune host in its crosshairs after Sajak’s comments to letter-turner Vanna White at the end of Wednesday’s show.

“Are you an opera buff at all?” Sajak asked White, to which she responded, “Yes. I’m not a buff, but I like opera.”

Sajak, who has been making dumb jokes at the end of the show for approximately four decades, then let a sentence fly that has the #MeToo ragers raging mad on social media until something else comes along to steal their interest.

“Have you ever watched opera in the buff?” Sajak says to White. “I’m just curious.”

Let’s go to the tape and see this play out in real time, and then you make the call here.

And with that, the usual suspect social media loudmouths came running to call for Sajak’s head. The #MeToo mob had seen enough. Time to replace Sajak. How dare he? He’s crossed the line. This man is unfit. Sexual harassment. On and on and on.

The great news is that Sajak isn’t apologizing for his dumb joke. In March, Sajak took to Twitter to defend contestants who freeze on the show.

“It always pains me when nice people come on our show to play a game and win some money and maybe fulfill a lifelong dream, and are then subject to online ridicule when they make a mistake or something goes awry,” Pat said of his dear contestants.

"Have you ever watched opera in the buff?" Pat Sajak to Vanna White. When did this game show turn into Wheel of Fortune After Dark?#WheelofFortune — Brett Coughlin (@CoughlinBrett) April 13, 2022

@patsajak it is NOT cool to ask if Vanna has watch opera in the buff. What century do you live in?!?!?! — HyeBadveli (@HBadveli) April 13, 2022