Pat McAfee Reveals The Stunning Amount Of Film Peyton Manning Used To Watch

Peyton Manning watched an insane amount of film during his time in the NFL.

Attention to film is all over the news these days after it was revealed the Cardinals put a clause in Kyler Murray’s contract requiring four hours of independent film study a week.

Well, being pushed to study film was never an issue for the two-time Super Bowl champion.

The Cardinals signed Kyler Murray to a near quarter-billion-dollar contract but had to put in writing that he's required to watch film during game week.



During the Tuesday episode of “The Pat McAfee Show,” the former Colts punter revealed Manning watched “probably 20 hours of film a week” outside of what he was already doing with the team.

“I’ve just always heard the greats were always film junkies,” McAfee added when discussing Peyton Manning’s dedication to his craft.

Is anyone surprised by how much film Peyton Manning used to watch back in the day? You shouldn’t be.

Manning was legendary for his work ethic and ability to make reads before the ball was ever snapped.

You know how you get those skills? Studying an insane amount of film. You have to know what the defense is going to do before the defense does.

Remember, Peyton Manning was never known for being one of the most athletic or physically gifted guys on the field.

He was known for being incredibly smart with an attention to detail that bordered on crazy. I say that as a compliment to the former NFL star!

Most generational talents in any field are a little crazy!

Now, when it comes to Kyler Murray, do we think he’s watching 20 hours of film a week outside of what the team already does? It’s impossible to say, but the film clause in his contract would seem to indicate he doesn’t!

He should learn a thing or two from an all-time great. It definitely can’t hurt!