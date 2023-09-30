Pat McAfee Boots And Rallies Between GameDay Segments At Duke

Pat McAfee proved himself to be a consummate broadcasting professional when ESPN’s College GameDay swung through Durham, North Carolina, to visit Duke University.

Not even a sour stomach could keep the former Colts punter from doing his job.

The entire incident would’ve stayed a secret had McAfee’s GameDay compadre Kirk Herbstreit not opted to share what he observed between segments.

Herbstreit gave McAfee props and asked if it was cool for him to share what he had observed after the previous segment.

“He hadn’t been feeling well all morning,” Herbstreit said of his co-host. “And now we understand why. Just vomit flew everywhere.”

They confirmed that McAfee managed to hit a trash can, something that the custodial staff at Duke University were no doubt appreciative of.

What was so impressive is that had that story not been told, you would’ve had no idea that McAfee was projectile vomiting just minutes earlier.

Talk about a boot and rally.

McAfee Chalked The Incident Up To Food Poisoning

The ex-NFL punter said that he had been dealing with a bit of food poisoning. Even before the “big moment” he had a couple of scares throughout the morning. He joked that the final straw was watching a kid kick a field goal during a show segment.

“As soon as I saw that kid kick that football, I was so disgusted I had to puke.”

Later in the day, McAfee confirmed that he had narrowed the culprit for his stomach issues to a piece of bad fruit or meat from the night before.

McAfee also applauded the crowd that turned up for the show at Duke. Surely they were impressed by the story of him staying in the game.

If ever there was an audience that would appreciate a good boot and rally story, it’d be that one. A bunch of college kids who got up before sunrise to tailgate.

Written by Matt Reigle

Matt is a University of Central Florida graduate and a long-suffering Philadelphia Flyers fan living in Orlando, Florida. He can usually be heard playing guitar, shoe-horning obscure quotes from The Simpsons into conversations, or giving dissertations to captive audiences on why Iron Maiden is the greatest band of all time.

