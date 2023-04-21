Past-Her-Prime Karine Jean-Pierre ‘Refused’ To Let Don Lemon Interview Her On His Own Show

Videos by OutKick

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is a 48-year-old woman. That makes her used goods. Past her prime.

At least according to CNN host Don Lemon.

Perhaps that’s why KJP refused to appear on air with Lemon this week.

According to the New York Post, Jean-Pierre appeared on “CNN This Morning” on the condition she would not speak to Don Lemon.

The report did not learn the reason behind her request.

“A second source close to CNN said Jean-Pierre ‘refused’ to go on if Lemon was asking the questions,” details the report.

Thus, Jean-Pierre appeared on the program in a section of the studio where only Poppy Harlow was present.

At the main desk sat Don Lemon alone.

CNN via The New York Post.

In February, Jean-Pierre urged CNN to “address” Lemon calling women over 40 past their primes.

Lemon made the comment in a segment dismissing Nikki Haley’s chances as a presidential candidate because she’s a 51-year-old woman.

In addition to opposing his remarks, KJP and Lemon have a history. Before his demotion, Lemon engaged with her in an intense back-and-forth in primetime.

“Does the president have the stamina, physically and mentally, do you think, to continue on even after 2024?” Lemon asked.

“That is not a question that we should be even asking,” she replied.

DON LEMON: "Does the president has the stamina, physically and mentally, do you think to continue on even after 2024?"



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "That is not a question that we should be even asking" pic.twitter.com/dUfQil9qKp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 14, 2022

Karine Jean-Pierre doesn’t appreciate hosts who challenge her. Especially those who think she’s in a state of depreciating, as Lemon claims women her age are.

Nonetheless, it must burn Lemon to now share a studio with a co-host and have to sit on the sideline during an interview with the White House press secretary.

Lemon’s other co-host, Kaitlan Collins, is off the show this week trying out for a primetime opening.

And KJP might not be the last host to appear on the condition Lemon sits out. As ratings and backstage leaks confirm, no one wishes to be in the presence of Don Lemon.