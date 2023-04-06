CNN’s Don Lemon Looking To Sue Over Report He Hates Women

Videos by OutKick

Don Lemon is looking to sue the news outlet Variety for a report claiming to have obtained text messages revealing the extent to which he has bullied female colleagues.

An Insider story published Wednesday reports Lemon is “apoplectic” about the article and has “consulted attorneys about a possible lawsuit.”

If believed, the Variety report confirms much of what Lemon has proven of himself: he’s an entitled ghoul who dreads the female gender.

We summed up the report as follows:

Don Lemon’s Mean Girl persona first emerged in 2008, when he co-anchored a weekday show on CNN called “Live From” with Kyra Phillips. This was Lemon’s first featured gig at the company, coming from local news two years prior.

Drama emerged when CNN sent Phillips on assignment in Iraq, a gig Lemon coveted.

The decision to elevate Phillips turned Lemon unhinged. According to the report, he tore up pictures and notes on top of and inside Phillips’ desk in the news pod they shared.

After, Phillips received eerie text messages from an unknown number upon her return to the U.S. One text read, “Now you’ve crossed the line, and you’re going to pay for it.”

A rattled Phillips enlisted CNN’s higher-ups to identify the sender. That the network did, uncovering that messages traced back to Don Lemon.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES – FEBRUARY 01: Don Lemon walks the podium during the seventh annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios that funds nonprofit advocacy group Zero – The End of Prostate Cancer in New York City, United States on February 01, 2023. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Don Lemon’s past

Lemon also reportedly mocked then-colleague Nancy Grace on air, by mimicking her. And he called a female producer “fat” to her face.

Damning, but hardly unique.

In December, Lemon berated co-host Kaitlan Collins after a segment in which he considered her too talkative for his liking. Neither he, nor CNN has denied this event.

Essentially, the report affirmed Don Lemon is a hypothetical misogynist with flaws graver than those to whom he preaches daily.

Lemon’s tirades toward women have also proved himself privileged, a label he oft applies baselessly to his targets.

See, CNN is again standing by the ratings-challenged host, defending him in a statement to the New York Post.

“[The story] relies on unsubstantiated claims from 10 to 15 years ago,” said the network.

The only punishment Lemon has faced throughout his tenure at CNN was a sentencing to “formal training” last month after calling women over 40 “past their primes.”

It’s unclear what phases of anti-woman rehab he has completed thus far.

Ironically, Lemon’s remarks about 40+-year-old women was his least egregious offense. We explained Wednesday:

CNN pays Lemon to spew opinions. His remarks toward Haley were listless but nonetheless an opinion.

However, fireable are his other incidents, such as reportedly “screaming” at colleagues and mistreating producers behind the scenes.

The gravest mistake a media company can make is enabling an individual to treat poorly members of their own team.

Doing so causes the company leader to lose the locker room, as it appears said leader is making an expectation for a specific individual at the expense of the roster.

Lemon chastising Collins, calling a producer “fat,” complaining and liking tweets on social media about co-workers (as he did with Anderson Cooper) should have urged CNN to dismiss Don Lemon entirely.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 15: Don Lemon attends the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2023 Runway Show on February 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

A lawsuit would, however, provide an attractive next chapter in the saga.

After all, the Lemon drama is more intriguing than any segment on his new morning show, which recently set an industry low for ratings.

But sources tell the New York Post Lemon is unlikely to go through with a lawsuit because lawyers would “have to depose people and more stuff could come out.”

Best if Lemon doesn’t draw more attention to his sexism, jealousy, gynophobia, and mommy issues.