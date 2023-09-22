Paparazzi Stiff-Arms Shannon Sharpe Mid-Interview After A-List Star Selena Gomez Appears

Videos by OutKick

Shannon Sharpe understands the hierarchy.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer was abruptly humbled Monday night when paparazzi asked him to step aside for A-list actress and singer Selena Gomez.

Sharpe was engaging in conversation with photographers outside of Giorgio Baldi Italian restaurant in Los Angeles when Gomez walked up from behind to hop into her car. While Sharpe was responding to a question about Team USA’s performance at the FIBA World Cup, the cameraman cuts him off.

“Hold on, one second,” he said as he shifted the camera to Gomez.

But the eight-time Pro Bowler took it all in stride, stepping out of the way to give the superstar songstress her moment.

The cameraman apologized to Sharpe for the interruption.

Unbothered, Sharpe responded, “Nah, bro, you good,” then continued to discuss Team USA while walking to his BMW. The former star tight end also offered his two cents on Deion Sanders and the 3-0 Colorado Buffaloes.

“Is Deion doing his thing?” the cameraman asks.

“Hey, Coach Prime doing it!” Sharpe said.

The photographer also asked Sharpe’s opinion on Buffs’ cornerback Travis Hunter. Hunter suffered a lacerated liver after a hit from Colorado State’s Henry Blackburn. After the game, Blackburn received death threats from some Colorado fans — which Coach Prime condemned.

“Did you like how he responded to the threats that that kid [Blackburn] was getting over a football game?” the cameraman asked.

“The kid didn’t deserve it. I mean it was an illegal hit; we all know that,” Sharpe responded. “But he didn’t deserve death threats.”

While Shannon Sharpe doesn’t have 430 million Instagram followers like Gomez, the three-time Super Bowl champ is a media star in his own right.

After seven years on FS1’s Undisputed, Sharpe made his debut on ESPN’s First Take earlier this month.