ESPN Adds Shannon Sharpe, Set To Make Weekly Appearances On ‘First Take’

NFL Hall of Famer and sports commentator Shannon Sharpe has teased joining ESPN since leaving FS1’s “Undisputed” with Skip Bayless. Well, the team-up is finally here.

Sharpe is officially heading to the Mothership — notably set to join “First Take” with two appearances a week.

According to the New York Post’s Ryan Glasspiegel and Andrew Marchand, Sharpe agreed to join FT and will appear Mondays and Tuesdays during the football season.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 29: Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe speaks onstage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 09: TV personality Stephen A. Smith speaks on radio row ahead of Super Bowl LVII at the Phoenix Convention Center on February 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

ESPN Boost On-Air Talent, Online Following With Shannon Sharpe

The pairing of Sharpe and longtime host Stephen A. Smith should be in contention for one of the best one-two punches in sports media this upcoming fall.

Both guys have enormous online platforms and share experience in hosting with Bayless, which surely makes for intriguing on-air drama (should Sharpe and SAS ever poke that bear).

Sharpe became one of the hottest media free agents since news broke of his departure from “Undisputed” on May 31. The former Denver Broncos tight end filmed his final show for FS1 on June 13.

Even Stephen A. Smith shot his shot at Sharpe — encouraging him to join ESPN to up the talent for the network’s marquee morning program.

In his departure, Shannon also brought his “Club Shay Shay” podcast with him, which is still searching for a new home, according to Glasspiegel and Marchand’s report.

Meanwhile, FS1 is taking a different approach to fill the void left by Sharpe.

Rather than giving the contentious Bayless a set co-host, FS1 will plug in a rotation cast of talent to debate the 71-year-old sports media veteran.

Names already on board to debate Skip Bayless include former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman, ex-ESPN commentator Rachel Nichols and rapper Lil Wayne.

Will adding Shannon Sharpe pay off for First Take?