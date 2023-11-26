Panthers Owner David Tepper Drops F-Bomb After Team’s Pitiful Loss To Titans

Videos by OutKick

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was mad about his team’s loss against the Tennessee Titans. Like, really mad.

After watching yet another pitiful performance by his offense in a 17-10 loss, Tepper visited the Panthers locker room. Once he left the (likely) dreary confines of the team’s space, he had a one-word reaction for how the defeat made him feel.

Leaving the locker room, David Tepper shook his head and yelled, “F—-!” — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 26, 2023

David Tepper’s Team Is In An Awful Situation

Honestly, you can’t blame Tepper for being severely stressed out by his team’s season. The Panthers now sit at 1-10, while their first-round quarterback choice – Bryce Young – struggles to find his footing in the NFL.

But Tepper isn’t the only one who’s thoroughly frustrated with the state of the team. Earlier this month, Panthers fans literally organized a protest to express their displeasure with Carolina.

Not only does Carolina have quarterback and drafting problems, rumors are swirling that the Panthers could move on from head coach Frank Reich after just one year.

So yeah, things are bad in Carolina. But they can keep adding to their rebuild through the 2024 draft, right?

Well, not exactly.

The Panthers Won’t Have An Early Chance To Draft High-End Talent In 2024

While their league-worst record would have them in line for the No. 1 overall pick, the Panthers won’t even draft at any point in the first round in 2024. Carolina sent their first-round pick (along with several other valuable assets) to Chicago to land Young with last year’s top overall selection. So not only is Young hurting them now, he’s already significantly hurting next year’s outlook.

With all that in mind, I’m surprised Tepper limited his rant to just one word. Although, I’m sure the Panthers will give him plenty of opportunities to drop some f-bombs as the season progresses.