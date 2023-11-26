Bill Belichick Had Zero Patience For Media Following Another Patriots Loss

Videos by OutKick

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick isn’t a huge fan of postgame news conferences. He’s often short with the media, and Sunday was no different. Following another loss, this one to Tommy DeVito and the New York Giants, Belichick wanted to be anywhere else but in the media room.

From the time he took the podium until the moment he abruptly ended the session was around three minutes. The media members spoke many, many more words than Belichick.

The Patriots head coach answered most questions in under 10 words.

Some samples of Belichick answers:

Starting QB next week? “We just finished a game, Dan.”

On committing too many turnovers: “Gotta do a better job, obviously.”

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick did not seem interesting in answering questions from the media following the team’s loss. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

When he made the decision to start Mac Jones: “I can’t remember, some time during the week.”

Judging Bailey Zappe despite getting limited practice reps: “It’s everybody’s job to be ready to go.”

Whether the referees missed a call: “You’d have to ask them about that.”

On replacing offensive tackle Trent Brown with Connor McDermott: “I think they both deserved to play.”

Follow-up, why did he feel that way? “Because I thought they both deserved to play.”

Seven questions, 50 total words, one minute of time. This is a masterclass in avoiding all questions after a game by Bill Belichick.

WATCH:

Bill Belichick Live Postgame Press Conference: https://t.co/gpm9zzq8YC — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 26, 2023

Belichick benched quarterback Mac Jones in the middle of a game for the fourth time this season. Not only do the Patriots have the worst record in the AFC, they’re two wins behind the next-worst team (Jets and Chargers).

Only the one-win Carolina Panthers have fewer wins than the Patriots. New England is headed for a Top 5 pick in the NFL Draft. The Patriots picked inside the Top 10 just twice in Belichick’s entire career.

The Patriots picked 6th in 2001 after Belichick’s first season when New England went 5-11. They picked #10 in 2008, but only because of a trade with the San Francisco 49ers in the 2007 NFL Draft.

Belichick has never picked in the Top 5 of the NFL Draft.

Luckily for him, it’s probably going to be up to the next Patriots head coach and GM to make that selection.