Mac Jones Benched By Patriots After Throwing Interceptions Against Giants So What’s Next?

This was a bad week for New England Patriots Mac Jones before he threw his first interception on Sunday. And his second interception. Then fumbled. And was benched at halftime.

Jones has been unraveling for the New England Patriots this season and the solution is eventually going to lead the club to replace him as their starter in 2024.

The Patriots have the worst record in the AFC now and, barring an amazing revival the final two months of the season, they’re going to be selecting in the top 5 spot of the 2024 NFL draft. So that will almost definitely result in the Patriots picking a new quarterback.

Patriots Bench Mac Jones For Bailey Zappe

And, by the way, we know that possible revival is quite unlikely because Jones is New England’s quarterback.

All you have to do is watch what Jones has done this season and was doing Sunday against the New York Giants after a bye.

Jones had the first half from, well, a very hot place that rhymes with bell. And that’s why he was benched in favor Bailey Zappe.

“It’s very frustrating to an ex-Patriot,” former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski said on the FOX halftime show. “This is the first time this year I’ve watched an entire half of Patriots football and, let me tell you, it’s as bad as the fans have been saying.”

Tommy DeVito Outplayed Patriots Mac Jones

That doesn’t offer an answer for a franchise that not too long ago boasted the best quarterback in the league and possibly of all time. Jones completed 12 of 21 pass for 89 yards with those 2 interceptions.

He floated passes. He threw into triple coverage on one of the picks. His quarterback rating was 27.8.

Jones was outplayed by Giants rookie Tommy DeVito the first half of Sunday’s.

And DeVito was an undrafted player who was making his first MetLife Stadium start for the home team because starter Daniel Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor both were injured and unavailable.

The problem is also the Patriots don’t have a Tommy DeVito waiting in the wings.

Zappe Results In Place Of Jones Won’t Be Long term

The Patriots spent the last two weeks giving Zappe first-team snaps in case they needed to bench Jones. We’ll see what Zappe does but don’t bet the house on heroics.

Zappe came out to start the second half and completed 5 of 5 passes to get the Patriots in the end zone. But everyone knows Zappe isn’t the answer over the long term.

(Did I mention he threw an interception in the fourth quarter)?

So, to recap, the Patriots have a struggling starting quarterback and a backup who hasn’t proven he can do any better.

The New England Patriots are already on the clock for the 2024 NFL draft. And they will be drafting a quarterback.

