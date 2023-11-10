Panthers Kicker Shrugs Off Game-Sealing FG Miss Against Former Team

Videos by OutKick

Eddy Pineiro felt the same way viewers did concerning this Thursday Night Football game … meh.

In a hasty offensive sequence for the Panthers that ended with a 16-13 loss to the Chicago Bears, Carolina kicker Eddy Pineiro attempted a rushed 59-yard field goal to tie the game with 1:35 left. Pineiro kicked a total duck against the Windy City elements at Soldier Field.

The ex-Bears placekicker seemed to know the kick was doomed from the start, shrugging off the miss that sealed a loss for the Panthers, dropping them to 1-8 on the year.

All bets were off on Eddy Pineiro’s revenge against Chicago. Pineiro left the Bears after two seasons (2019-2020).

Now, the only potential for debate stemming from this poor matchup is Panthers coach Frank Reich’s decision to go for the field goal rather than playing for the first down on 4th-and-10.

Analytics guys were barking at the screen, yelling at Reich to go with the 30 percent chance of converting on fourth down rather than Pineiro’s 21 percent chance of making the kick.

Pineiro’s kick lacked leg, and the attempt fell short, handing Carolina a deflating L.

The QB matchup of first-overall-pick Bryce Young in Carolina versus undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent left Carolina feeling like the definite loser of their offseason trade with Chicago that resulted in Young’s drafting.

On paper, Carolina versus Chicago stood out as a ratings disaster on the TNF slate.

The game hardly met those low expectations as both offenses sputtered their way to double digits, and Chicago pulled off a win that helped no one on the face of the earth not named Matt Eberflus or Tyson Bagent.

It’s a primetime game you probably won’t remember by Saturday’s breakfast.

