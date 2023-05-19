Panthers And Canes Prove Good Things Do Happen After Midnight

Videos by OutKick

At 1:56 am, The Florida Panthers won the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals 3-2 over the Carolina Hurricanes. With 12.7 seconds left in the 4th Overtime period, Matthew Tkachuk, skating on his 53rd shift of the night, scored the game winner.

The Panthers take a 1-0 lead in their first conference final series in 27 years. After the goal, Tkachuk quickly wrapped up the celebration and told his team to get to the locker room. Game two was only 42 hours away. Tkachuk said of the goal: “Probably my favorite so far in my life. Big not to let it go to five overtimes.”

The Panthers celebrate with goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky at 1:57 in the morning after winning game 1, 3-2. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Panthers Goalie Sergei Bobrovski Starred In Game 1

Goalies don’t have subs so they play every second of the game. They also wears pads that weigh between 6-8 pounds the entire time. The Panthers Sergei Bobrovsky made 67 saves in the 139 minutes and 47 seconds the game took to be played. Carolina’s Frederik Anderson made 57 saves.

Both teams also only dressed 6 defensemen. Florida’s star defenseman Brandon Montour was on the ice for nearly an hour: 57:27. Carolina’s Brent Burns was on 54:43. Seven of the 12 defensemen dressed played over 45 minutes of ice time, and an 8th skated 44:44.

This was the 6th longest game in NHL history. It will be interesting to see how each team deals with the obvious exhaustion. The Panthers have played 12 games in this year playoffs and the Hurricanes have played 11. Carolina’s backup goalie is Antti Ratta, who has a very good home record and could give Anderson a rest tomorrow. Look for The Bob, Sergei Bobrovsky to gut it out and play again Saturday.

The Panthers are now 5-0 in overtime games this year. They also are looking out for their fans.