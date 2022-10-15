Paige VanZant Says She’s Not A Model While Modeling In A Zebra Print Bikini

Paige VanZant has been much more active on social media lately than she has been in any kind of ring. That social media activity includes launching an OnlyFans last month. But she’s not ready to call herself a model just yet.

According to Paige, she’s not a model. She’s still a fighter, who models. She made that clear during a Q&A session with her followers on her Instagram Story.

Before labeling herself a fighter and not a model, she also admitted that she still doesn’t have the final fight on her Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship contract scheduled, despite begging for the opportunity.

Paige VanZant/Instagram Story

Paige VanZant/Instagram Story

I know what you’re thinking. Having to beg for a fight while continuing to model on social media would seem to indicated that the scales have flipped. And Paige VanZant is now a model who fights rather than a fighter who models.

Paige reinforced that by firing up her Instagram on Friday and sharing several selfies. The selfies feature the fighter who models, modeling a tiny zebra print bikini.

It’s Not Easy When The End Comes For A Fighter, Even One Who Looks Like Paige VanZant

Paige’s fight career might not have officially ended, but it’s not looking all that promising. Neither is her wrestling career. She appeared in one AEW match then stopped training.

This is according to former WWE superstar Gangrel, who trained her for that match.

“Yes, I did [train Paige VanZant] for a little while there. She did well, she didn’t train as much as I would have liked for her to train, but I haven’t seen her since that match,” he said.

“She did that match, she wrote me, and said, ‘Hey, I’d like to go over the match with you and some critique.’ And I said, ‘Sure,’ and that’s the last I heard from her,” Gangrel continued. “She’s an athlete. She could have been really, really good at it actually.”

Paige isn’t the first fighter to have a hard time coming to grips with the fact that the fighting opportunities are drying up. And she won’t be the last. Good thing she has a bright future as a model, who isn’t a model.