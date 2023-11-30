Paige VanZant Says She Isn’t Buying The Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Love Story, The Swifties Go On The Attack

Videos by OutKick

Paige VanZant invited the Swifties to come after her when she doubted the validity of Taylor Swift’s new romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The former UFC fighter turned content creator called the relationship “100 percent fake.” She says that it’s all for publicity on her podcast Paige and Austin: A Kickass Love Story which she co-hosts with her husband Austin Vanderford.

Paige VanZant attends Media Day ahead of UFC Fight Night Cejudo v Dillashaw in New York City. (Photo by Michael Owens/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)

“I think that the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce ‘love story,’ I believe it’s 100 percent fake,” VanZant said. “Come for me, Swifties. I have UFC fans coming for me, I think I can handle the Swifties.”

“I believe it is 100 percent fake. It is publicity. It is – one, it’s huge for the NFL because, yes, the NFL is big. Taylor Swift is huge. And now she’s getting an entirely different demographic to come watch the NFL, she continued.

“Think of the wives that are buying Travis Kelce jerseys now. It’s a huge publicity play on both fronts. It’s good for Taylor Swift, it’s good for the NFL, it’s good for Travis Kelce. There is so much strategic stuff that’s happening.”

Apparently VanZant missed the lyric change during one of her shows in Argentina where Swift made a reference to Kelce. Not to mention her running off stage and greeting him with a kiss after the show.

If those aren’t a couple of authentic moments that prove this relationship is without a doubt real, then I don’t know what more they can do. Those over-the-top fairytale moments happen in every real relationship. There’s no shot this is all staged.

Paige VanZant Invited The Swifties And They Showed Up

The Swifties took VanZant’s invitation to come for her, not that they needed it, and showed up in the comment section in force. They weren’t playing any games either.

The Swifties fired off hot takes of their own. Everything from questioning the authenticity of VanZant’s marriage to going after her for her OnlyFans.

VanZant even lost a follower or two with her comments. A presumed Swiftie said, “I’ve loved you and followed you for years but I’m unfollowing after this one. Do some research before making claims like this pls because Taylor would never.”

“Seems like YOU are the one looking for publicity! There I said it!,” another one fired off.

Then came the responses about VanZant’s own relationship and her content creating. Low blows some might say, but not the Swifties, they live for low blows.

“Paige is in a fake marriage so she can spot one,” one commented. With another adding, “U wish u were her and ur man was kelce.”

“She has no idea what she’s talking about,” a commenter announced before going in on her. “Couldn’t make it in the UFC so had to resort to Only Fans. She only wishes she was Taylor Swift.”

Yet another presumed Swiftie went after VanZant’s OnlyFans, “Somebody whose doing only fans for a cheap payday blasting the swift travis love story. O brother.”

Now before you go jumping to Paige VanZant’s defense here, remember she asked for this. You go around making ridiculous statements like the earth is flat and Taylor Swift is in a fake relationship, you can expect your fair share of haters in the comment section.

VanZant is a fighter, she’ll be alright.