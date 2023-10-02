Swifties WRECK Clay Travis For Hating On Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift

Videos by OutKick

Haters going to hate… but Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are a match made in Heaven.

OutKick founder Clay Travis may be right on the money with his gambling and political takes–but his opinion on the Tswizzle & Travis Kelce relationship drama is trash.

First off, he thinks that Travis Kelce isn’t that good looking. But the reality is, Kelce looks like Channing Tatum with a mustache and I met a Swiftie yesterday that told me she would leave her husband for him!

Clay also thinks that Travis Kelce is washed up and going to retire soon. Meanwhile, he is coming off his second Super Bowl win, is already considered to be one of the greatest tight ends of all-time, and will be a first ballot NFL Hall of Famer.

Lastly, Clay thinks that Taylor Swift is too good for Travis Kelce—but my question is: Who is good enough for Taylor Swift at this point?

She is projected to add 5 billion dollars to the world wide economy and is on track to become a billionaire from the “Eras Tour.” So, unless she wants to end up with Elon Musk, it doesn’t look like her future husband is going to be the breadwinner. As the self-declared Taylor Swift reporter for OutKick, I did my own investigative research to see what Swifties think about Clay’s relationship advice for Swift: