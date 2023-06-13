Paige VanZant Claims She’s A ‘Trailer Park Girl Who Made It’ In Revealing Instagram Post

Videos by OutKick

Paige VanZant continues to be a powerful force on Instagram.

VanZant has been on a heater lately on Instagram, and she doesn’t seem to have any interest in slowing down.

In fact, the former UFC fighter only seems interested in cranking things up as much as she can, and that’s the vibe she continued with late Monday afternoon.

VanZant, who is a major fan favorite at OutKick, shared a revealing video of herself with the caption, “Trailer park girl who made it.”

That’s right, folks. Paige VanZant becoming an Instagram star with racy content is simply a major underdog story.

Paige VanZant is incredibly popular online and on Instagram.

Paige VanZant is truly a star online. There might be a lot of women out there with decent followings who can go viral from time to time.

That’s not exactly rare. However, things are a bit different with the UFC turned BKFC fighter. She has more than three million Instagram followers and goes viral on a regular basis.

At this point, it would almost be foolish to even bother ever fighting again. Why get your faced smoked when you can make millions online without having to do that?

The option where you don’t risk your health definitely seems like the better one?

Also, did Paige VanZant actually grow up in a trailer park? A quick Google search tells me her parents owned a dance studio. She certainly faced some adversity growing up, but her childhood in Oregon doesn’t exactly seem to have been in extreme poverty.

Perhaps, it’s just a saying. If it is, it’s not one I’m familiar with, but that’s not really the point. The point is VanZant, once again, managed to capture everyone’s attention on Instagram. Nothing else would be expected at this point.

Paige Van Zant continues to go viral on a regular basis. (Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images)

The biggest question now is if her content heater will slow down. It certainly doesn’t look like it will. She’s here to stay. That much is a guarantee.