Paige VanZant Goes Viral With Edge ‘Golden Hour’ Instagram Video

Paige VanZant continues to light up Instagram for her millions of fans.

The popular content star has been on an absolute heater lately, and that includes teasing content with Airwrecka and Mandy Rose.

At this point, it seems like VanZant goes viral pretty much every other day. Long gone are the days of her fighting in the UFC for Dana White.

She’s all about the content game now, and she’s among the best.

Paige VanZant is a dominant force online. The former UFC fighter regularly goes viral with her Instagram content. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Paige VanZant can’t stop going viral.

Well, she kept up that vibe with a new post promoting “golden hour” and her “IDGAF attitude.” Just in case there was any doubt about whether or not she’s okay pushing the limits, it should be obvious it’s not a problem at all.

Her latest Instagram post has 18,000 likes since last night.

VanZant has been on a bender for the ages.

If there’s one thing we know about Paige VanZant it’s that she definitely knows how to make sure the spotlight stays on her.

Once she gets the ball rolling, she capitalizes on the momentum and just doesn’t stop. Going viral is the name of the game, and she’s an elite talent.

VanZant has struggled to remain relevant in the fighting game for years. Her time in the UFC came to a quick end after multiple losses, and her BKFC career has been far less impressive than fans expected.

Paige VanZant is a dominant force on social media. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

However, she almost certainly doesn’t care. Why? The answer is shockingly simple. Everyone knows OnlyFans and social media is where the cash is at these days.

Why get your face cracked open for a few hundred grand when you can fire up Instagram and make millions from your back yard.

Work smarter, not harder.

Paige VanZant goes viral on a regular basis online. She is a former UFC fighter. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

VanZant continues to impress, and it’s clear she doesn’t plan on stopping. Can 2023 be the year of Paige VanZant? It definitely can’t be ruled out.