Paige VanZant Shows Off Incredible Speakeasy In Her House: VIDEO

Paige VanZant is balling out when it comes to her living accommodations.

VanZant, who fought in the UFC for a few years, has earned a killing in the content game. She previously claimed she made more money in one day on OnlyFans than she did in her entire UFC career.

That’s a pretty wild claim because VanZant made roughly $564,500 fighting in the UFC. Earning that in one day on OnlyFans is outrageous, and it’s likely just the tip of the iceberg of her total earnings online.

Paige VanZant shows off incredible speakeasy inside her house. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Paige VanZant has epic speakeasy in her house.

What is the Instagram and OnlyFans star doing with all her earnings? Apparently, she’s putting the money to good use making her house unbelievably cool.

VanZant shared an Instagram video late Tuesday showcasing the “coolest thing her house has,” and whatever you’re expecting, recalibrate your expectations because they’re not high enough.

The former UFC fighter pushed open part of a wall and revealed a massive speakeasy built right inside her house.

It’s literally like a panic room, but for getting a buzz with your friends. Check it out below. It’s absolutely incredible.

VanZant is living the dream.

This is without a doubt one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen in a house. I was once at the house of [redacted for security reasons], and he had secret passages in his home and guns hidden everywhere.

That was pretty cool. That’s probably the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in a house. VanZant’s speakeasy is right behind it on the list of most epic house setups, and those who agree can reach out to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I would never do anything other than hang out in there all day. Why would you ever leave? You open the door, enter, shut the door behind you, pour yourself a drink, grab a book or put on the game and kick back and relax.

It’s the dream, folks. It’s the dream, and I won’t apologize for thinking it’s awesome.

Paige VanZant has a speakeasy in her house. She showed it off in a viral Instagram video. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Now, I’m a blue-collar guy who doesn’t indulge in fancy things, but after seeing this video from Paige VanZant, it might be time to figure out whether or not there’s money in the budget for my own speakeasy. The idea is now in my mind, and I can’t get it out. That should certainly be a fun subject to discuss with the girlfriend. No more vacations – which I don’t take anyways – because we’re now saving up for a speakeasy. Hit me with photos or stories about the coolest thing in your house at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Props to Paige VanZant for having one of the coolest house setups we’ve ever seen here at OutKick.