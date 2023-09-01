Paige VanZant Makes Crazy Claim About OnlyFans Earnings Compared To UFC Paychecks

Videos by OutKick

Paige VanZant is apparently raking in cash on OnlyFans.

VanZant got her first big break fighting in the UFC, but after a downward slide, she jumped to the BKFC and to pumping out internet content.

The pivot to the internet seems to have gone well. She has massive followings on Instagram and OnlyFans. The woman is killing it.

She revealed that from a financial perspective, giving up the fight game to drop viral content has made her very rich.

Paige VanZant talks about her insane OnlyFans earnings. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Paige VanZant makes more money on OnlyFans than she did in the UFC.

“I think I made more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than in my entire fighting career combined,” VanZant said during an appearance on the “Only Stans Show” podcast.

Yes, you heard her correctly. Paige VanZant claims to have made more money in a single day on OnlyFans than her entire UFC career.

That’s insanely impressive because VanZant reportedly earned $564,500 fighting for Dana White. If she made that in a single day on OnlyFans, then she’s a hell of a lot richer than people might realize.

VanZant is making herself a lot of money.

Assuming VanZant is telling the truth, then she’s almost certainly made millions of dollars on OnlyFans. It’s not surprising.

She’s hinted at making way more money outside of the fighting game before. She previously claimed she made more money on “Dancing with the Stars” than she made in her fighting career during a 2020 interview.

Heading into the final fight of her current contract, @paigevanzant is looking to prove her value at #UFC251



(via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/t0NnW7ObRl — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 24, 2020

Now, VanZant is cranking the claim up even further claiming she’s made more in one day on OnlyFans than she did fighting for years for Dana White.

You have to follow the money. The money for someone like VanZant isn’t in getting her face cracked open. Sure, $500,000 isn’t bad money. It’s very solid, but there’s millions to be made on OnlyFans.

At this point, why should she even ever fight again? It hardly seems worth it.

Paige VanZant is making huge money on OnlyFans. (Photo by Michael Owens/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)

Where will VanZant’s online career go from here? Only time will tell, but clearly, she’s doing just fine right now. Count your cash, Paige! Count your cash!