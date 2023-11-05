Paige VanZant Calls Out Haters With Spicy Instagram Post

Videos by OutKick

Paige VanZant doesn’t seem to care if people don’t like her being an Instagram and OnlyFans star.

VanZant fought in the UFC for years, but her career never reached its full potential. After having all the hype in the world, she simply couldn’t find major success, despite making a massive name for herself.

Since leaving the UFC, she’s fought in the BKFC, but her real money is made on OnlyFans and Instagram. She has a staggering 3.2 million followers, and that translates to big money.

However, she’s also faced plenty of criticism, and the comments on her posts are often loaded with people dragging her from going from being a pro fighter to a content machine.

Think she cares? Well, she made it clear she doesn’t.

Paige VanZant calls out haters with viral Instagram post. (Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images)

Paige VanZant calls out critics with edgy post.

VanZant posted an Instagram video featuring some revealing content and a picture of her face bloody as all hell from a UFC fight.

“One made me rich….. The other made me famous. 🏴‍☠️ Haters, make sure to talk s^** in the comments. This one is too good not to,” VanZant captioned the post.

If that doesn’t make her feelings crystal clear, I don’t know what will.

VanZant lights up her haters.

Her post also garnered some support from some major names in the fighting game. UFC octagon girl Arianny Celeste and pro boxer Ebanie Bridges both showed support for VanZant in the comments.

Clearly, she has plenty of supporters, despite heckling from the peanut gallery online.

Arianny Celeste and Ebanie Bridges show support for Paige VanZant after she called out her critics. (Credit: Instagram Screenshot)

To be clear, the UFC made Paige VanZant famous and the internet made her rich beyond her wildest dreams. How rich are we talking? That’s not known, but the former MMA fighter revealed she made more money in one day on OnlyFans than she did during her entire career in the UFC.

VanZant’s UFC earnings were more than $500,000. She almost certainly makes several million dollars a year on OnlyFans and Instagram, and that’s a VERY conservative estimate.

Whether you like it or not, Paige VanZant couldn’t seem to care less as she laughs all the way to the bank. The woman has so much money she had a speakeasy put into her house!

She’s hustling her way to becoming very wealthy and using the internet to do it. Not a bad game plan.