Paige VanZant Goes Viral With Latest Instagram Photos

Paige VanZant is back to lighting up Instagram.

The former UFC star turned content machine is known for pushing the limits on Instagram on a regular basis, and she certainly has no intentions of slowing down.

Fresh off showing the world the speakeasy in her house (it’s unbelievably cool), she decided to hop on Instagram and drop a bunch of new viral content.

It’s almost like Paige VanZant knows how to move the needle or something. Imagine that!

Paige VanZant is incredibly popular online. She has a huge following on Instagram. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Paige VanZant continues to push the limits on Instagram.

If there’s one thing you can count on from Paige VanZant it’s that she’s never going to be one to hold back on Instagram.

She has a massive following on the social media platform and is also super popular on OnlyFans. It’s all about the content game for the former UFC fighter.

Now, she’s managed to, once again, catch everyone’s attention!

VanZant continues to move the needle online.

Paige VanZant’s UFC career certainly didn’t end in the fashion she would have hoped for. She simply wasn’t ever able to build serious momentum and consistency.

She then pivoted to the BKFC, which has also not gone well. It’d be a bit surprising if she ever fought again.

Why would she? VanZant revealed she made more money in one day on OnlyFans than she did in her entire UFC career, and she didn’t need to get punched in the face to do it.

Why get rocked in the ring or octagon if you make millions in the content game? It seems like an easy decision.

Paige VanZant continues to prove she’s a star online. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Fortunately for all of VanZant’s fans, she continues to prove she’s not going anywhere on Instagram. Take it away, Paige!