Paige VanZant Fights Back Against Fat Bashers By Crushing A Marg, Fried Pickles & A Burger At Texas Roadhouse

Paige VanZant’s war against the fat shamers took a turn Wednesday during dinner when 12 Gauge unloaded on a belly-buster meal.

The MMA fighter turned bare-knuckled brawler fired up Instagram from a Texas Roadhouse and showed the haters how she was crushing a huge margarita, a basket of fried pickles and a thick burger as a huge f-you to those who are saying she’s packing on the pounds.

Earlier this week, VanZant admitted she’s put on weight, but notes it has brought her happiness.

“I have been really good at putting my best self forward. Making sure the world sees the ‘prettiest’ side of me,” she wrote on Instagram. “Where I fell short is that I never showed the true me. Until now. The truth is, yes, I have gained a lot of weight…. probably 20+ pounds but I also gained strength, power, muscle and a fck ton of happiness.”

Happiness, according to Paige, is CRUSHING a Texas Roadhouse. Who am I to argue with her when she would kill me via one chokehold?

“I see every single comment on my YouTube channel about how I look pregnant, obese, fat as fck, and won’t be able to fit through a door soon. But one thing I have always remembered. Happy people ain’t haters and haters ain’t happy. So all you haters out there keep on commenting, you’re only growing my platform.”

Let’s take a look at Paige’s calorie count at Texas Roadhouse:

Fried pickles: 550 calories

Burger: Let’s say that’s the Smokehouse Burger — 1200 calories

Drink: Is that a Jamaican Cowboy Margarita? — 240-440 calories

Total: 2,190 calories on the high end

If Paige’s goal this week was to gain user engagement, it’s working. The fans are hating the new, thicker, Paige VanZant.

“Have you considered giving less of a f–k ?” Big Foot 87 asked.

“Nobody calling you fat. Everyone’s calling you trash with no self respect,” another hater fired away at Paige’s Texas Roadhouse run.

“Damn i havent seen your posts in awhile, im assuming the whole fighting thing is done aye :/” Cody added.