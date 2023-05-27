Paige VanZant Calls Fake Boobs ‘Literally The Best Thing Ever’

Videos by OutKick

There isn’t a harder worker on the internet than Paige VanZant. There might be some on her level but nobody is topping the effort she puts forth. If you think otherwise, you haven’t been paying attention.

Paige is churning out collab after collab with a wide spectrum of talent. We’re talking huge stars all way to her lesser known model friends. She manages to find time for everyone. That’s on top of a full output of solo content.

Paige VanZant attends the eighth annual Fighters Only World Mixed Martial Arts Awards (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Finding time for everyone includes her many followers. When she’s not at a photo shoot, or otherwise caught up in the content creating process, she squeezes in time for some interaction.

Sometimes the interactions come in the form of Q&A sessions. Where she answers important questions, like the pros and cons of getting fake boobs.

That was an actual question she was asked during her latest round of Q&A. The person who asked the pros and cons of having fake boobs question was looking for some advice for his wife.

Paige answered, while smashing a sandwich, “There is zero cons. Boobies are literally the best thing ever.”

She then got into why she decided to upgrade her own. She added, “Always wanted a pair when I was a kid, they never came in. So I bought mine. Best decision ever.”

Paige’s decision, the best one she’s ever made according to her, hasn’t done much for her fighting career. The content side of things is a different story.

The former UFC fighter’s purchases are often front and center. That certainly seems to be the case for her most recent content idea, a YouTube cooking show called Paige VanZant’s Kitchen.

Paige VanZant Knows Cooking And Has A Title To Show For It

As the title of the show suggests, Paige is taking you inside her kitchen as she puts her Chopped Star Power tournament champion title to good use. Oh and she’s cooking in a bikini. I almost forgot to mention that part.

Paige’s first episode dropped on Friday, and for those of you interested in the cooking part of the show, she gets out of the gate with recipes for Red Beer, Fiesta Stuffed Peppers, and Spicy Yogurt Sauce.

PVZ’s Red Beer:

-Tajin (pinch)

-Hot Sauce (add with your heart)

-Salt (pinch)

-Pepper (2 pinches)

-Lime (1 tsp)

-Worcestershire (2 tsp)

-Pickled Asparagus (1 to garnish)

-Spicy Pickle (1 to garnish)

-Bloody Mary Mix

-Beer

All of these can be adjusted to taste for personal preference.

PVZ’s Fiesta Stuffed Peppers:

-Rice of choice (1 cup)

-Bone Broth (2 cups)

-Jalapeno (1)

-Yellow onion (1 medium)

-Canned Black Beans (1 can)

-Bell Peppers (4 or more)

-Ground red meat (1 pound)

-Onion Powder (2 tsp)

-Smokey Seasoning (2 tsp)

-Garlic Salt (1 tsp)

-Habanero lime seasoning (1 tsp)

Spicy Yogurt Sauce:

-Plain Greek Yogurt (1 cup)

-Hot Sauce (1 tbsp or more)

-Lime Juice (1 lime)

-Salt (1 pinch)

-Onion Powder (1tsp)

Toppings:

-Avocado

-Cilantro

Optional fun additions:

Canned tomatoes, Canned corn, fresh pineapple, salsa

Oven time: 350- 30min covered, 5 min uncovered.

This Show Has All The Ingredients For A Big Hit

Why not add a cooking show into the mix? It’s not as if Paige’s schedule isn’t already full. There doesn’t seem to be a set schedule for the release of her cooking show episodes, only a promise that there will be “many more to come.”

I can’t guarantee that there will many more episodes to come. But I can guarantee that whatever does come out of Paige’s kitchen will be a thousand times for entertaining than anything Rachel Ray ever put together.