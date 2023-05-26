Paige VanZant Teases New OnlyFans Collab

Videos by OutKick

Paige VanZant is dropping some new OnlyFans content with Airwrecka.

The duo has previously worked together, and managed to catch plenty of attention along the way. Now, the two have decided to, once again, try to break the internet and VanZant went viral with just the collaboration announcement.

Yeah, you could say people definitely have some interest in whatever might be cooking!

Paige VanZant announces new content with Airwrecka.

To be honest, I had absolutely no idea who the hell Airwrecka was before seeing this post from VanZant, and I’m clearly not the only one.

The OnlyFans and Instagram model only has just north of 67,000 followers on Instagram. That’s certainly not bad, but there’s minor Hollywood talent with larger followings.

Meanwhile, Paige VanZant has millions of followers and is one of the most popular women on the internet. Is this really an equal partnership?

It certainly doesn’t look that way. The follower ratio between the two women is more than 47:1 in favor of the former UFC star.

That, folks, is not equal at all. Of course, we all know that’s not what the subscribers care about. It’s all about the content, and if there’s one thing we know about Paige VanZant it’s that she’s not known for holding back.

She went from fighting to lighting up the internet, and is without question better at the latter.

Paige VanZant got her start in the UFC. She’s since become a huge star on the internet. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

What have these two managed to cook up together? That’s something for her subscribers to find out and the rest of us to simply ponder. All we know for sure is Paige VanZant continues to prove she’s an absolutely unstoppable force online.

The content grinder just doesn’t stop with “12 Gauge.”