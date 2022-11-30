Paige Spiranac Tries On New Golf Girl Outfits, A Great Josh Heupel Tattoo & Bo Jackson Turns 60

Presented by PrizePicks

Featured Promo: PrizePicks is daily fantasy made easy. Simply pick two or more players and decide if they will score more or less than their stat projection.

The more players you pick, the more you can win – up to 10x your money! All first-time users that deposit and use promo code KICK will receive a 100% instant deposit match up to $100. If you deposit $100, PrizePicks will give you $100.

Entries on PrizePicks can be made in seconds and they offer fast and safe withdrawals. Download it today and don’t forget to use our promo code KICK for a special welcome bonus!

Let’s dig into these emails on Instagram not loading during your daily Screencaps visit…I don’t want you guys to miss out on Paige, Hildeeeeeee, Lethal Lawhorn and the World Cup Latinas

Phil K. in Lake Tahoe ran all sorts of tests on his end and determined this is browser dependent. The Instagram links didn’t load on his iPad running iOS 15.6.1 via Safari.

However, via Firefox, the links worked just fine.

Phil writes:

Fwiw, I tested it on the chrome browser as well and everything came up fine.

And finally, none of this happens on my iMac computer. All links come up correctly, regardless of browser there.

• Matt K. seems to confirm this on his end:

I have been having these issues for the past few days. It happens on my iPad when I read you on Outkick but does not happen when I click the Twitter link on iPhone or iPad.

Used to get this a lot back a year or so ago but then it went away.

• Joe T. writes:

I have the same issue with the links on my iPad (iOS 16). They work fine on my iPhone, but not the iPad. The Twitter links are fine.

• Ryan O. writes:

I had the same issue with viewing the Instagram influencers by using the twitter link. I had not updated my phone yet. I did the update and followed the same link and now I can see all pictures again. That’s about as helpful I get when it comes to IT….. I normally just turn it off and the back on again.

• Brian L. in Franklin, TN says:

I had the same issue using my iPhone but viewing ScreenCaps with Google…then I started using Safari on my iPhone and the issue went away. Probably just another way Apple wants to make life difficult for Android users!

• Kevin J. writes:

The embedded Instagram images haven’t worked in Brave on the desktop for several weeks now… I end up opening Outkick articles in Chrome if there’s something I really want to see. Thanks for your awesome column!

Solutions so you can see Hildeeeeeee again!

• Johnny R. says there’s a solution to help all of you who are having problems:

Hey Joe…the IG links have not worked on Safari for several weeks. I haven’t said anything because I didn’t want to be that guy (no offense to the reader who brought it to your attention)…I just figured it out and moved on.

All one needs to do is download the Google Chrome app for iOS and visit Outkick from the Chrome app. Chrome also seems to handle the pop-up ads better than safari as well. Carry on!

• Ray C. has a solution:

I’m a loyal screencaps follower in Tampa FL.

I had issues like the reader said on my iPad. I disabled the content blocker I have (Wipr) and the pics load normally. I went to Settings>Safari>Extensions>. Hope this helps.

Keep up the great work!

• John in SD says he has a solution that’s working for him:

Try switching to Chrome to fix the Instagram issue. I was experiencing the same issue of images not showing up while opening Screencaps in Safari on my iPhone. I’ve had no issues with Chrome.

Is there a reason the “read more” tab was added to the beginning of Screencaps?

I realize it pays the bills, but they’re a lot of pop-ups at the bottom of the screen. It takes away from the flow and joy of reading Screencaps. Great material, keep up the great work.

Kinsey:

It’s been a long time since I’ve dipped my toes into the ad services side of any Internet operation, but pop-ups are a solution for those of you who use ad blockers.

I have no idea on the “read more” tab. I have enough on my mind keeping hundreds of emails organized and keeping the pageviews flowing.

I’m asked quite a bit about creating Morning Screencaps message boards, Discords, Screencaps podcasts, Afternoon Screencaps, more and more and more

Listen, I understand. You’ve found a holy grail community that you need more of, but here I am trying to put some balance into your lives and think about your mental health. Would the business side LOVE for more, more, more and more content out of the Screencaps franchise? Yes.

But I truly think we’ve found the magic potion with Screencaps as it stands with a 7-days-a-week operation. Give your brain, and mine, a little break here. Call a friend. Schedule an indoor golf tee time. Go to the YMCA to shoot hoops. Go for a walk. Ask your wife/girlfriend if she’d like to go for a walk. Take up a new hobby.

You don’t need more and more Screencaps. Society needs to put down its phones and reconnect with other humans. That’s actually healthy for this column. In the end, we all win.

There is a 100% chance that this graph is a core reason for America's surge of anxiety and depression.



Time spent with other people has plummeted—for every age group, ethnicity, gender, geography, and income level. https://t.co/trjGX8kYKo pic.twitter.com/xo2KEolok2 — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) November 28, 2022

What are you getting your wife for Christmas this year?

Guys, let’s help other guys. Tomorrow, in case you haven’t looked, is December 1. I know many of you won’t start shopping until December 20, but I thought now is the time to throw some ideas on the table.

I will keep you guys anonymous in case she reads Screencaps.

Fire away with gift ideas for the wives out there.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

This is a real headline

Good luck to all of you who sell on eBay and do random side jobs.

Gotta love Big Daddy Government looking out for the small guy. What’s next, they’ll take our gas-powered lawn mowers?

“The proposal was offered as a way to help pay for a $3.5 trillion social spending bill that would invest in climate programs, child care and education,” MarketWatch reports.

Emailer grab bag

• Chris B. in Texas, one of the great original emailers, checks in this morning:

Spotify pays artists between $0.003 – $0.005 per stream on average.

Dallas (the city, not the metro) is hard-left black racist. Think Oakland. That’s why everybody with a real job lives elsewhere in the market (exception: the crazy-rich Highland Park people) and that’s why they’re running all that progressive jive.

On Safari (desktop), the Instagram photos vary — sometimes all display, sometimes none, sometimes some but not all. Completely unpredictable.

Kinsey:

In Tuesday Screencaps, we learned that Lynyrd Skynyrd has amassed over 3 billion Spotify plays. Based on Chris B.’s research we’re talking like $15 million. I thought it would be a higher payout for that number of streams.

Spicy sausage and cheese balls

• Mike T. might be in Spain, but his heart is forever on his patio with his Traeger. He sent over this Malcolm Reed video. I need to see if Mike T. is starting to wear down a little bit without his patio.

Speaking of the Ts, they’re on the run from Interpol yet again

• Mike T. writes:

View from the new balcony in Valencia, Spain.

Let’s get rolling with the final Wednesday of November. It’s dark outside and the wind is supposed to be topping 40 mph all day. I’m hunkered down for another day of blogging my ass off.

Have a great day across this incredible country even as Big Daddy Government works its ass off to make your life harder. Hang in there.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Keegan and Kris Murray of @IowaHoops are the only brothers in Division I in the last 20 years to each have a 20-point/20-rebound game at the same school.



One pair of sisters has done so over that span: Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike for @StanfordWBB. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) November 30, 2022

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

If anybody knows this girl and she’s looking for a green card to escape the tyranny of Iran, my DMs are open. pic.twitter.com/kC8y6mpElJ — Joey Knish (@JoeyKnish22) November 29, 2022

Required monthly test of the emergency broadcast system in the middle of the US National Anthem feels like a criminal act. Can’t hear a word. #USAvIRN pic.twitter.com/8pkFsIS166 — Cass Anderson (@casspa) November 29, 2022

Christian who? Local TV guy had some World Cup coverage issues. pic.twitter.com/Bol7tm5NGs — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) November 29, 2022

Coach Heup, I sure hope you stay for awhile cause you’re on my leg forever lol. Told everyone I’d get this if we beat Bama and I’m a man of my word. #GBO #VolTwitter #Vols #joshheupel @coachjoshheupel pic.twitter.com/UCJXXkRX7S — Luke Jackson (@lukejax59) November 29, 2022

Bo Jackson turns 60 today. Legend.



pic.twitter.com/HOUa3PCcTa — McNeil (@Reflog_18) November 30, 2022

Crowd isn’t into it pic.twitter.com/VzoKAhoFQJ — Mark Johnson (@MarkMyJohnson) November 30, 2022

Went to Costco this afternoon and did not expect to witness this blunder of a shirt. Maybe Charlotte underwent yet another rebrand? @UniWatch pic.twitter.com/olzYFsc5Dp — Bob Ciullo (@BChules) November 29, 2022

One minute into our December Elite Auction the historic Aaron Judge 62nd Home Run Baseball has a bid!



Current Bid: $1,000,000 💸

Bid now: https://t.co/2WbA0vgFix pic.twitter.com/lMABUHkdqE — Goldin (@GoldinCo) November 29, 2022

Not lying, this was a question on Family Feud:



Name a part of the body a cannibal would like plumped up before eating.



And the "dink du jour" answer is for penis.



😂 pic.twitter.com/7VZ1iYolJt — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) November 30, 2022

A 48 hour time lapse of a blizzard…



…in one minute. pic.twitter.com/2Qy7zucyek — James Leighton (@JamesL1927) November 29, 2022

The first underground nuclear test at the Nevada Test Site was held Nov 29, 1951. 1.2kt "Uncle" test was part of Operation Jangle. https://t.co/Jsqz92vCDz

"The test left a crater 53 feet deep and 260 feet wide." pic.twitter.com/1JWBYfRxox — HISTORY:nevada (@HistoryNevada) November 30, 2022

On this day in 1961, Enos became the first chimp to orbit the Earth when he launched on Mercury-Atlas 5. Discover the story of the often forgotten chimp and his contribution to human space travel. Read the blog now: https://t.co/puV7ybjBT6 pic.twitter.com/qeSfJVNur6 — National Air and Space Museum (@airandspace) November 29, 2022

Riviera, 1962 –– Bye Bye Birdie on stage, and two Cadillacs racing out front. pic.twitter.com/YM7anhVy6g — Vintage Las Vegas (@summacorp) November 29, 2022

Have you ever stood in front of the giant sequoia slice at the Museum? When this tree sprouted ~CE 550, the English language didn’t even exist! 😯



Our mission is to inspire curiosity and community. This #GivingTuesday, every gift will be tripled! More: https://t.co/BZsrUNodwZ pic.twitter.com/qi2G0SmXpf — American Museum of Natural History (@AMNH) November 29, 2022

Sleeping Squirrels in their nest on someone's window ledge. pic.twitter.com/CM2heBaMLk — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) November 29, 2022

A cat drinking water. pic.twitter.com/IljSfZge7M — translated cats (@TranslatedCats) November 29, 2022

The mule deer mating season, or the rut, sends bucks into a frenzy to mate with does. After sharpening their antlers on trees, they wildly chase does and drive off rival bucks, sparring violently. @COParksWildlife blames the rut for this scene today in #ColoradoSprings. (1 of 4) pic.twitter.com/XMBI9YJHUV — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) November 29, 2022

On 11/25/22 at 4:15pm, a car was stopped for driving the wrong way on University Dr. The driver was found in possession of cocaine, hydrocodone, oxycodone, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a handgun & $7200 in cash. All items were seized & the driver arrested. pic.twitter.com/dKcf00o6sh — Texas A&M Police (@TAMUPolice) November 28, 2022