Paige Spiranac Teases Exclusive Content From Hammock Beach For Her OnlyFans Spin-Off

Videos by OutKick

Paige Spiranac ended her weeklong silence on Instagram on Saturday with a sneak peek at what she’s been working on. She appeared in a strategically unzipped black outfit from Hammock Beach.

Golf’s No. 1 Influencer has been doing No. 1 Influencer things during her two day stay at one of Florida’s top destinations for golfers. She tweeted out, “Great two days shooting at Hammock Beach before I head to Australia! So much content and giveaways coming to OP!”

Paige Spiranac attends MAXIM Hot 100 Experience (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

Back over on Instagram, Paige did the whole “link in bio to subscribe” thing. She then added that there would be more incentives included with subscriptions to her exclusive content site. Besides the obvious incentive of the exclusive content.

“Annual members got a free byltbasics shirt! We have about 100 left so sign up now to get yours!,” she said. “Plus tons of giveaways, first access to new merch drops, and free stuff coming very soon.”

Golf’s No. 1 Influencer teases exclusive content (Image Credit: Paige Spiranac/Twitter)

Paige Has Written The Rules And There’s Nobody Better At Playing The Game

This is how Paige has managed to stay on top for as long as she has. Whenever there’s even a hint that someone might be nipping at her heels, she gently places her hand on their head and pushes them back down with the rest of the pack.

It’s effortless, and looks unintentional, but it’s a necessary part of the influencing game. Short breaks in action will always open up opportunities for others, but like all of the greats, a simple flex of the muscles restores order. Order has been restored here.

It’s hard to believe that Paige would rather being doing anything else. The fact is, however, that she would trade her life as an influencer to play golf professionally.

“If I had the choice to be doing what I’m doing to play on the LPGA Tour, I would probably pick the LPGA Tour because that was just a goal that I’ve always wanted to achieve and it was a dream of mine – and I wish I could’ve checked that off before I went over into doing media work full time,” Spiranac said recently. “But that’s not how life works.”

Some were born to golf and some were born to influence golf. There aren’t any doubts about which one Paige was born to do.