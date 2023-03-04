Golf Influencer Bri Teresi Tests Out New Bikinis At Mar-A-Lago

Bri Teresi has slowly but surely been climbing the golf influencer ladder – no, she ain’t Paige Spiranac YET – and her most recent venture included a bikini shoot and a trip to Mar-a-Lago.

What a life!

Teresi, who boasts over 1.4 million followers on Instagram, sent out a Friday night heater on Instagram, modeling what I assume is a bikini before dinner and dessert at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago hangout.

I’ll be honest with you – I have no idea what this is. Your guess is as good as mine.

Bri Teresi chasing Paige Spiranac, tests out the clubs and bikinis at Mar-a-Lago

Is that what bathing suits are in 2023? I know I live in the great, big, beautiful, free state of Florida, but I admittedly haven’t been to the beach in months.

I guess the look is something of a mix between the Baywatch one-piece and a G-string? You’re just basically taking a one-piece bathing suit, cutting out the middle and calling it a day?

I don’t know, and I’m obviously not complaining.

Bri Teresi and Trump.
Bri Teresi and Donald Trump.

I know we throw the Paige Spiranac comparison around here a lot – I even found a wannabe LIV Paige imposter earlier this week. But Bri certainly seems to be building a case.

She’s crushing the weird bikini game AND hitting the course before winding down with a little nightcap at Mar-a-Lago.

Not a bad few days.

Don’t forget, this ain’t Bri’s first rodeo, either. Last fall she met Trump himself right after sinking one of the greatest putts you’ll ever see.

What a few months for our girl Bri. Can’t wait to see where she goes next – both in life and the golf influencer game.

