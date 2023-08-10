Paige Spiranac Teases 2024 Swimsuit Calendar With Picture That Somehow Missed The Cut

Videos by OutKick

Paige Spiranac is putting the finishing touches on her brand new 2024 swimsuit calendar, and she’s starting to roll out some of the behind the scenes footage.

Pageviews’ yearly calendar release is a tradition in the sports content world. It’s like the Masters in April. The 16th hole at the Waste Management. The Swilcan Bridge at St. Andrews.

It’s reservation viewing every fall, for obvious reasons.

And if this photo from the 18th hole was left on the cutting room floor, I can’t imagine what’s in store for us in just a few short months.

Golf and bikinis? Yes, please!

Golf and bikinis? Yes please! This look didn’t make the cut for my 2024 calendar but click to see this look and so much more🔥-https://t.co/VMs5u0JvuX pic.twitter.com/uN9Gwys2GS — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 10, 2023

Paige Spiranac 2024 swimsuit calendar is coming along nicely

What did Clark Griswald once say?

Catherine, if this turkey tastes half as good as it looks, we’re all in for a real treat.

Amen, Clark. Let’s hope the 2024 Paige Spiranac calendar turns out better than the turkey. Something tells me it will.

Nobody on earth plays the influencer game better than Paige right now. Nobody. It’s not even close. She’s all over social media, from X (Twitter?) to Instagram. When you shut down the web and flip on the TV, she’s there, too.

And the above photo is the reason why. Paige Spiranac knows exactly how to build a hype train. If you weren’t pumped for the new calendar drop before, you’ve probably just pre-ordered one now.

That’s Influencer 101, and nobody does it better.

Anyway, OutKick will almost assuredly have the entire unveiling covered like the OJ trial when it drops. Last year the big day was Oct. 4, so mark your … calendars … for around then.

In the meantime, here’s a little flashback to the 2023 version to hold everyone over: